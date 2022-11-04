Ivanti Named Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms for 3rd Consecutive Year 

- Advertisement - -

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management for the third consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti Chief Product Officer.

“We consider our positioning as a Leader by Gartner for the third year in a row as validation of our ability to deliver world-class service management solutions to our customers,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and focus on proactive resolution through automation by finding and fixing an issue before anyone even knows there is a problem. This type of automation increases efficiencies for IT staff, which helps provide the amazing digital employee experiences necessary for organizations to thrive in the Everywhere Workplace.”

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM is one of the most flexible and complete cloud-optimized ITSM solutions available. Customers can automate workflows and eliminate costly manual processes while making their business more efficient, compliant, and secure. Whether looking for an IT help desk/support ticket solution or to support more advanced ITIL service management processes, or line of business workflows like HR and Facilities, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM can easily scale and adapt to meet specific business needs. Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

