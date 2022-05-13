Ivanti & Lookout Partner to Extend Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access

- Advertisement -

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge and Lookout, a leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced they have joined forces to help organizations accelerate cloud adoption and mature their Zero Trust security posture in the “Everywhere Workplace.” Ivanti and Lookout have integrated their best-in-class technologies – Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access (ZTA), Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Lookout Secure Web Gateway (SWG) – to help customers achieve complete threat prevention and data security both on-premises and in the cloud, inside and outside the network, while following Zero Trust Access security principles.

The pandemic has catalyzed a monumental shift in where and how people work, with employees increasingly leveraging both personal and corporate devices to access enterprise resources as they work from everywhere. According to Gartner, hybrid workplaces are here to stay, with 96% of workers worldwide who are currently working remotely at least some of the time want to continue doing so. And Gartner predicts that 47% of knowledge workers will join the remote ranks in 2022, compared with 27% in 2019 (Gartner, How to Cultivate Effective Remote Work Marketing Teams, April 25, 2022). Ivanti’s 2022 Everywhere Workplace report also highlights this evolution of work, with nearly three quarters of respondents (71%) saying they would prefer to work from anywhere rather than get a promotion.

Businesses today face many security challenges when it comes to protecting enterprise data and detecting and preventing threats in this new hybrid work landscape. For starters, organizations often lack visibility into, and control over, who is accessing enterprise resources that are hosted in both managed and unmanaged cloud locations, making comprehensive access and security governance difficult. At the same time, hackers are exploiting enterprise security gaps in IT infrastructure and increasingly targeting mobile devices. For example, a recent report revealed that phishing attacks increased 700% in the first six months of 2021 alone.

“We’re excited to partner with Lookout to help organizations solve these challenges,” said Mr. Nayaki Nayyar, president, and chief product officer at Ivanti. “This partnership allows us to expand on the Ivanti Neurons for ZTA solution by adding CASB and SWG technologies via the Lookout Security Platform. Our three core technologies solve different, but equally important, security challenges. And when deployed together, they enable organizations to achieve secure cloud adoption, deliver a better end user experience and a comprehensive Zero Trust security posture.”

The joint solution from Ivanti and Lookout helps organizations better protect their data, regardless of access or hosting method, to prevent data leakage with adaptive and contextual data protection controls; enforce compliance policies with granular controls that consider device owner, resource location, current device posture and data sensitivity; and detect threats from inside and outside the network. The solution enhances Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology with User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), provides granular per application and per device access security following Software Defined Perimeter architecture protocols and delivers CASB features to protect against data loss and data theft in SaaS applications. It continuously monitors client security posture and allows application access based on that posture. Additionally, the joint solution enables organizations to integrate cloud apps into a best-of-breed Zero Trust and Secure Service Edge (SSE) ecosystem without replacing existing solutions, thereby enabling smooth business continuity in a hybrid deployment.

“We share Ivanti’s commitment to help customers modernize IT, detect, and mitigate threats, and provide a secure and productive environment for the hybrid workforce. Together, we deliver secure access and advanced data protection across all users, devices, and applications,” said Jim Dolce, CEO, Lookout. “By joining forces with Ivanti, Ivanti customers now have a clear path to a Zero Trust security strategy backed by our innovative, data-centric cloud security solutions. Our solution is optimized to simplify security operations fit for remote work and digital transformation to the cloud.”

