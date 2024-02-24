It’s Time to Set Your Curve – CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45 inch Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available in India

- Advertisement - -

CORSAIR® announced availability of the eagerly anticipated XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, the world’s first 45″ 21:9 bendable OLED gaming monitor. Since it’s unveiling in August 2022, the XENEON FLEX 45 has inspired PC Enthusiast and Gamer imaginations with its extraordinary combination of W-OLED technology, 21:9 aspect ratio, 45in size, 240hz, and amazing ability to bend from fully flat to up to 800R curvature.

Now the wait for the next leap forward in monitor technology is finally over with CORSAIR announcing its availability in India immediately through all its authorized network of distributors and retailers. Now, gamers can prepare to get their hands on CORSAIR XENEON 45 inch and set their own curve.

Created in partnership with OLED innovator LG Display, the XENEON FLEX 45 is the culmination of CORSAIR’s engineering expertise and cutting edge W-OLED Technology, to create a whole new class of monitor. With a 45in 3440×1440 (21:9 aspect ratio) display, XENEON FLEX 45 delivers a cinematic display experience that’s as well suited for work, as it is for play, with stunning image quality courtesy of peak brightness up to 1000nit, and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio.

The XENEON FLEX 45 sets new standards for high-frame rate, low response time gaming monitors. Motion blur is all-but eliminated with up to a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and a near-instantaneous 0.01ms Pixel on/off time, all but eliminating motion blur and ensuring your games look their absolute best – all fully compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty, that includes both a zero dead-pixel and zero burn-in guarantee, the XENEON FLEX 45 also ensures that it will look its best for years to come.

Availability

The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor is available immediately in India from CORSAIR’s nationwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CORSAIR

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.