ITPO & EIG close ‘Day II’ of the 29th Convergence India & 7th Smart Cities India 2022 Expo

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) & Exhibitions India Group the second day of the 29th Convergence India and 7th Smart Cities India 2022 Expo, saw a focus on digital & smart city transformations, the future of startups and development through the gender lens. The three-day expo is hosting approximately 800+ brands and more than 100 start-ups, along with participation from various government departments, public sector undertakings, and private players. The event was organised keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocol, ensuring a safe and seamless experience.

The second day was packed with 18 high-powered conference sessions with over 70 thought leaders. Apart from creating a platform that can create synergies between the consumers, creators, businesses and the government across various industries, the Expo hosted poignant discussions. Day 2 of the expo saw a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions with notable dignitaries across sectors.

“With the support of the public sector and the private sector, the objective of a 1 trillion digital economy can be achieved. Exhibitions like Convergence India will help to further generate awareness and focus on the pain-points that need to be addressed.” Saurabh Garg, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said at an engaging session on ‘6 years of Digital India’, sharing his vision on how we can transform India into a digitally empowered economy.

Speaking at the City Leaders Conclave, H.E. Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Ambassador Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil, in the context of a global perspective on sustainable smart cities and the vision for their development said, “Construction waste is one of the most underestimated but, at the same time, an extremely important problem in creating a sustainable future, and we must address it.”

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, “We support the Government’s vision of transforming India into a digitally and sustainably empowered economy through the annual Convergence India and Smart Cities India Expo. The second day of the expo hosted meaningful conversations with key stakeholders and decision-makers. We are proud to be able to provide a platform that can’t create relevant conversations and be a catalyst for affirmative action.”

Convergence India is at the forefront of India’s digital revolution, while the Smart Cities India expo is a reflection of India’s emerging modernization and development landscape. The combination of these two leading expos, supporting India’s Digital & Smart Cities Missions, delivered an event that accelerated technological innovation, opening with key discourses on the growth of India’s digital economy and enabling entrepreneurship as a driving force for socio-economic development.