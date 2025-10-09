ITI Limited Partners with Technotrendz Solutions Pvt Ltd for Smart Rack Controller and eMS Solution in BharatNet Phase III (DBOM)

- Advertisement -

ITI Limited, India’s first PSU, today signed agreement for strategic partnership with Technotrendz Solutions Pvt Ltd for supply the Smart Rack Controller System with a complete eMS solution for their product iMoni Smart Rack Controller System, dedicated to Bharat Net Phase III (DBOM) project.

iMoni, is a 100% indigenously designed product that monitors and provides control information through EMS (Element Management System). The product monitor vital parameters like humidity, temperature, flooding etc, handles a group of fans with special patented technology “Extending DC fan life using an EDGE Computing algorithm”, secure access using keypad and NOC with fail-safe electromechanical locking system.

Through the partnership, Technotrendz aims to supply iMoni Smart Rack Controllers for BharatNet’s network infrastructure, for digital connectivity to millions of rural households. The collaboration harnesses next-generation technology and is expected to create 20 – 40 skilled jobs, powering economic growth and innovation. Special initiatives will encourage women’s empowerment and inclusive workplace development.

Aligned with AtmaNirbhar Bharat, this indigenous design supports India’s self-reliance in digital infrastructure. The joint effort strengthens India’s commitment to fiber network and reliable e-governance for Digital India initiative, a core vision of BharatNet Phase III.

