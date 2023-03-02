itel India launches PAD 1 Tablet with 4G Calling

- Advertisement - -

itel stepped up its portfolio by launching its first 4G calling tablet, PAD 1. With a mission to equip, enable, and empower its customers, itel has been delivering magical mobile experiences over the last few years. The introduction of PAD 1 marks a significant milestone for itel, as it expands its portfolio and steps into the tablet category. The PAD 1 is designed to provide users with an immersive and vivid viewing experience backed by lightning-fast Octa-core processor, 10.1” HD+ IPS Display and paper-thin bezel design that leads the trend of fashion. With powerful processors, the device is perfect for both work and play, priced at INR 12999. The sleek and slim design of the PAD 1 easily fits into a pocket or purse, making it convenient for on-the-go use. This launch is set to revolutionize the tablet market in India, and itel is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, of Transsion India

Commenting on the launch, CEO, of Transsion India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “As a technology industry leader committed to customer satisfaction, itel is dedicated to creating innovative products that make people’s lives easier and more connected. Aligned with our new brand vision, ‘Jode India ka Har Dil, itel’ the launch of the PAD 1, marks a significant milestone in itel’s mission, and we’re really excited to see how it will transform the way people use tablets and phones. As the tablet market continues to grow at an impressive rate of 68% YoY, we are proud to offer the PAD 1 as a solution tailored to the needs of students and working professionals in Tier 2 and below towns. With its reliability and affordability, our device is the ideal choice for individuals seeking a dependable and efficient tool to support their daily requirements. It provides the best of both worlds, offering users the convenience and functionality of a tablet with the communication capabilities of a phone.”

itel has unveiled its latest innovation, the Pad 1, designed to meet the diverse requirements of today’s consumers. With an impressive battery life, big memory, and a wide-angle front camera, the Pad 1 delivers an exceptional user experience. The device features 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, providing users with the freedom to connect to the internet in various settings, whether at home, in the office, or on the go. The Pad 1 is also capable of making calls and sending texts using its built-in cellular service. Additionally, the device features facial recognition technology, ensuring that users’ personal and professional data is always protected with just a glance.

What sets PAD 1 apart is its impressive battery life. With a 6000mAh battery and C-Type charging, users can expect to enjoy entertainment or productivity from dawn to dusk without looking for a charge. Additionally, PAD 1 also supports OTG, allowing users to connect external devices and expand their productivity on-the-go. Whether streaming video, browsing the web, or completing tasks, PAD 1 has the power and versatility to keep going all day long.

In addition to its impressive battery backup, PAD 1 comes with 128GB+4GB of internal storage, users can store all their important documents, photos, and media in one convenient place. The 4GB RAM at this price segment makes PAD 1 stand out from the market and provides a smooth and seamless user experience.

TAB 1 features an 8MP front camera with a 80° wide angle and a 5MP rear camera with a flashlight, both of which are capable of capturing stunning, high-quality photos and videos. Whether capturing memories on a family vacation or taking professional-grade photos for work, TAB 1 has the camera to get the job done. Additionally, TAB 1 will be available in deep grey and light blue color variants and will be available both online and offline at prominent retail stores.

