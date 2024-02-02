IT Industry Leaders’ Reactions on Union Budget 2024-25

- Advertisement - -

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her sixth budget On February 1, marking a crucial interim phase before the upcoming general elections later this year. The Interim Budget 2024 emphasized a dedicated focus on empowering youth and women, all while upholding fiscal consolidation and sustaining capital expenditure.

NCN Magazine engaged in conversations with industry experts who provided valuable perspectives on India’s prospects on the global stage. They delved into discussions about the nation’s strides toward creating a more conducive ecosystem for growth and development.

Mr. Alok Dubey, CFO, Acer India

“The ₹1 lakh crore corpus for interest-free financing is a massive boost for research and development. This will fuel innovation and create jobs within the technology sector. Empowering women entrepreneurs also adds a crucial dimension to diversity, enhancing the talent pool and fostering creativity within the industry. I am also happy to see steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability. Overall, the Interim Budget 2024-25 has generated excitement within the technology sector. However, the industry awaits further details and calls for transparent implementation to ensure the success of these ambitious plans.”

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President- Sales, Sophos India & SAARC

“We at Sophos are in complete alignment with the vision presented by the Honorable Finance Minister in the Interim Union Budget 2024, towards creating a prosperous and inclusive India. The highlighted emphasis on skill development, technology-driven innovation, and sustainable infrastructure resonates with our organizational mission, focused on empowering Indian businesses through state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. The government’s steadfast commitment to increasing the cybersecurity budget from INR 400 crores to INR 750 crores within a year is a noteworthy development within the industry, and promises to address cybersecurity threats that may endanger the rapidly digitizing nation. The intersection of democracy, demography, and diversity, encapsulated by the ideology of “Sabka Prayas,” emerges as the key force that will unlock India’s true potential in the technology sector. Other significant initiatives such as the allocation of a substantial amount of Rs 1 lakh crore for tech startups and the strategic emphasis on deep-tech for defense, underscore the government’s dedication towards realizing its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Within this transformative landscape, Sophos remains unwavering in its commitment to playing a constructive role in realizing the vision of a cyber-secure India. Our dedication extends to equipping businesses with resilient cybersecurity solutions and nurturing a culture of cyber awareness, thereby contributing to the empowerment of citizens and the assurance of our digital future.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director & Cofounder, Zebronics

“The Union Budget 2024 demonstrates a continued focus on the tech landscape, emphasizing inclusive growth across various sectors such as agriculture, finance, health, and diverse communities that empowers the economy across all sectors. The Skill India mission has resulted in robust training, re-skilling and upskilling of the youth which underscores the goals to enhance ‘Atma Nirbhar India’ thereby the proclivity towards more local manufacturing, Research & Development will eventually make India a true leader in manufacturing at a global scale. The comprehensive approach towards channelising efforts into the Start-up community, women entrepreneurs, provision of fundamental needs to the nook & corner of the country is the face of an upward trajectory. We wish to see more scalable changes in the coming years into the tax regimes where the maximum benefits would be reaped by our country’s young gen.”

Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC

“The Union Budget of India 2024 has a visionary approach to sustainable development. Introducing the Blue Economy 2.0 scheme, focusing on environmental restoration through multimodal strategies, is a commendable step towards a greener future. The budget’s emphasis on improving rail and air connectivity is crucial for fostering economic growth. Implementing major railway corridor programs and converting rail bogeys to higher safety standards demonstrate a commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure. Similarly, expanding air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and the growth of airports are positive moves supporting inclusive development. Overall, the Union Budget’s focus on sustainable initiatives and strategic infrastructure development sets a promising trajectory for India’s growth. It creates opportunities for various industries to contribute to a more environmentally conscious and technologically advanced future.”

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

“We welcome the growth oriented interim budget 2024-2025 with a clear roadmap for a new and empowered India. This budget has the vision of ‘Jan Kalyan’ (Public Welfare) and Viksit Bharat (Developed India) with the idea of inclusive growth. It has a clear imprint of the government’s mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas’. It is a visionary budget with special focus on infrastructure development, inclusive growth and skilling youth. The agenda of empowering Amrit Peedhi(the emerging generation) through multiple schemes and initiatives (Skill India Mission, PM Mudra Yojna and Start-Up India) is quite evident in the budget. These initiatives are assisting our youth and entrepreneurs while delivering amazing results. The Indian Electronic Security Industry is hoping for more concessions and tax rebates for strengthening the manufacturing sector. This will help to enable the latest technologies and security products for the greater good.We sincerely hope that the Finance Minister would consider the key concerns of the key electronic security Industry stakeholders in the futurepolicies and tax reforms. We are sure that the government will continue to support the Make-in-India 2.0 with a clear roadmap and policy structure. The Electronic Security Industry is expecting the continued government support to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.”

Mr. Arun Balasubramanian, VP & MD, India & South Asia, UiPath

We firmly believe that innovation is fundamental to progress. At UiPath, we recognize the critical role of a skilled workforce in advancing Digital India. The introduction of the INR 1 Lakh crore corpus, along with 50-year interest-free loans for the private sector to boost research in sunrise domains, marks a significant stride towards unlocking the potential of innovation. This initiative will provide necessary resources for our tech-savvy youth to smoothly integrate and apply transformative technologies such as AI, automation, and robotics. While commendable progress has been made with the Skill India Mission, it is now crucial to streamline and facilitate demand-driven formal skilling, bridging the gap between academia and industry. With these initiatives, India’s digital evolution holds promise for a bright future.

Mr. Manoj Nair, Head of India GDC, Fujitsu India

“We welcome India’s Union Budget 2024-25 unveiled today and applaud the Indian Government for putting digitalization, inclusive and sustainable development, and enhanced capabilities and contribution to the generation of resources to power investments at the core. As the demand for tech talent surges, the Government’s Skill India Mission has played a pivotal role in stemming the talent gap in the IT industry. With 1.4 crore youth upskilled and reskilled the announcement of higher learning institutions including IITs and IIMs will help India address the AI skill crunch and bridge the gap effectively. Additionally, the Government’s corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore with a 50-year interest-free loan will encourage the private sector to scale up research and innovation significantly in sunrise domains. This will be a big boost for tech-savvy youth and help the Nation strengthen capabilities in the deep tech sector. The government’s continued focus on EV ecosystem is indeed a pragmatic step forward and will continue to help India succeed in achieving its long-term decarbonization objectives. This is an exciting time for the country’s green industrial and economic transition. At Fujitsu, we are committed to providing sustainable transformation and supporting green growth and we shall continue as strong partners in helping the nation in its journey towards net-zero!”

Mr. Hitesh Garg, VP and India MD, NXP Semiconductors

“Union Budget 2024 delivers a resounding commitment to sustainable tech, spotlighting support for EVs and bio manufacturing. Metro Rail and Namo Bharat projects elevate city connectivity, while the dual focus on public transport and defence tech reveals a visionary agenda. The game-changing move of a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for our tech-savvy youth, coupled with a 50-year interest-free loan, sets the stage for long-term financing, propelling research and innovation. This bold step positions India for a golden era in technology and innovation. Aligned with our pre-budget expectations, the government’s emphasis on fostering a conducive environment for research and development perfectly mirrors the semiconductor industry’s trajectory. The collaborative spirit and proposed incentives position India as a global semiconductor hub, solidifying its commitment to cutting-edge technological advancements. Budget 2024 charts the course for India’s robust future in sustainable tech and innovation.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, MD, Esri India

“The 2024 Interim Budget has placed a robust emphasis on fostering innovation and embracing cutting-edge technologies to realize the ambitious goal of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047.’ It rightly underscores the pivotal role that technology plays in shaping our economic landscape. A notable strategic move is the allocation of a 1-lakh crore corpus through a 50-year interest-free loan, aimed at incentivizing the private sector to elevate their investments in Research and Development (R&D) and propel digital innovation. Financial backing provided to start-ups is also poised to make the ecosystem flourish and contribute significantly to the overall economic landscape. This forward-looking budget not only fuels the growth of the IT sector but also actively supports a comprehensive skills development ecosystem, ensuring the creation of a workforce that is geared for the future. As technology continues its rapid advancement, the 2024 interim budget emerges as a catalyst, steering the IT sector, including the robust geospatial sector toward sustainable excellence and global competitiveness. The visionary initiatives outlined in this budget position India on the trajectory of becoming a technological powerhouse, laying the foundation for a prosperous and globally influential nation.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sixth consecutive budget presentation sets a decisive course for India’s future, rooted in the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. The government’s emphasis on GDP – Governance, Development, and Performance, lays a sturdy framework for sustainable growth. With a focus on empowering youth and fostering innovation, the budget outlines a roadmap for unprecedented development over the next five years. In addition, initiatives like the Skill India Mission, training, upskilling and reskilling 1.4 crore youth and establishing new educational institutions, reflect a commitment to human capital development and digital empowerment. At Fulcrum Digital, we stand ready to leverage deep technology and the power of our youth to continue to create opportunities for India at a global level. As a global enterprise AI organization, we are committed to contributing to India’s growth story, and fostering innovation for heightened development.”

Mr. Puneet Gupta, VP & MD, NetApp India/SAARC

“The Interim Union Budget 2024 focuses on data-driven innovation, and this gives us much to look forward to. The Honourable Finance Minister has acknowledged the potential of deep technologies like AI in transforming varied industry sectors. In addition, the GoI’s focus on training, upskilling, and reskilling the youth of the nation through the Skill India mission is likely to place India well on the global map of tech-savvy nations. With India’s tech prowess growing, we expect the need for unified storage and intelligent data infrastructures to grow as well. Harnessing the power of data will be a key growth driver and differentiator for businesses across sectors. At NetApp, we are aligned with the government’s focus, with innovation in data management being at the heart of everything we do. Combined with the capabilities of our tech talent, particularly the youth, we are well poised to contributing towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO, LTIMindtree

“We welcome the interim budget’s focus on skilling, deeptech, R&D, innovation, and digital infrastructure, all of which are critical drivers for the IT industry’s growth. The Skill India Mission has helped in building a highly skilled workforce, and the Rs. 1 lakh crore corpus with interest-free loans for tech-savvy youth will be a true game-changer. This will fuel innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering the next generation of tech leaders. As we strive towards achieving the goal of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, LTIMindtree stands committed to partnering with the government in its digital transformation journey. We believe this interim budget has laid a strong foundation for continued growth, with technology playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s future.”

Ms. Archana Srinivasan, CFO, iOPEX Technologies

“The emphasis on GYAN, infrastructure and construction through schemes such as affordable housing and solar and EV investments is positive. The overall impact sets the tone for unprecedented development. We will wait to see the fine print for the changes in areas such as TCS. The budget is silent on the banking, IT sectors and we will continue to be optimistic on the proposed investments to result in more disposable income in the hands of the middle class and aggressively manage inflation”,

Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, DashLoc

The budget has clearly exhibited that the government is extending full-fledged support towards adoption of technology across sectors. The special mention that deeptech in defence section gained in the speech truly indicates that the government is going to support emerging technologies in crucial sectors too. Alongside, it is a matter of pride that STEM courses have seen aggressive enrolment from women. We can expect a quality and skilled workforce in India that will keep the wheel running towards striking progress.” Said Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of DashLoc

Mr. Sudhir Kunder, CBO, DE-CIX India

“Budget 2024 is a testament to India’s commitment to technological advancement and digital entrepreneurship. I am thrilled to see the emphasis on tax incentives for Data Centre Investments and the recognition of the pivotal role they play in our digital economy. In fact, under the hyperscale data center scheme, the government is targeting an investment of Rs. 3 lakh crore in the next five years. This is a significant move that will undoubtedly spur growth in the tech sector. This budget makes it clear: this will be the year for the tech-savvy generation. The opportunities are immense and robust, paving the way for India to expand globally. With India emerging as the third largest ecosystem for startups globally with over 116,679 recognized ventures across the country, the focus on innovation and entrepreneurship is not just encouraging, but it also provides a solid foundation for the future. We are on the brink of a digital revolution, and I am excited to see where this journey takes us. With the government’s dedicated push to boost R&D within the country, and the allocation of Rs 8,000 crore to set up data centers and IT parks over the next five years, we are set to witness a surge in technological innovation and digital entrepreneurship”–

Mr. Alok Kashyap, Founder and CEO at Yatiken Software Solutions

“In line with the government’s ambitious vision of technology contributing 20-25% to the GDP by 2025, this forward-looking budget charts a promising course for the IT sector. The allocation for EV infrastructure development is particularly noteworthy as it opens avenues for software development in EV systems, IoT integration, and data analytics. The 1-lakh crore corpus for long-term financing is another indispensable boon for the IT industry, fostering innovation and research. Moreover, the Skill India Mission’s initiatives and tax benefits for startups provide a robust foundation for skill development and entrepreneurial growth.”

Mr. Shreeranganath Kulkarni, Managing Director of InfoVision

“InfoVision warmly welcomes the budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The introduction of a 1-lakh crore fund with a 50-year interest-free benefit for private sector research and development is a transformative step, particularly for innovation-driven enterprises like ours with a strong focus on edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The injection of such long-term, interest-free capital promises to substantially boost our research and development initiatives that serve not only India but also the global market. It arrives at an opportune time, aligning with InfoVision’s recognition in the Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D and Digital Services 2023, particularly for our work in Data & AI Engineering. This financial support will undoubtedly speed up efforts to create top-tier innovations in India for the world. It underscores our commitment to leveraging India’s rich talent pool and contributes to our nation’s technological progress.”

Mr. Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies and President CEAMA

It is an overall positive Union budget for our country, where fiscal prudence meets visionary aspirations. The reduction in fiscal deficit from 6.4% to 5.9% lays the stable groundwork, while the substantial capital expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore amplifies the government’s commitment to infrastructure and innovation, leading to growth. The ambitious goal of achieving an 11% nominal GDP growth seems to set the stage for a dynamic economic landscape, particularly benefiting the consumer electronics, manufacturing, and technology sectors. The liberation of 25 crore individuals from multi-dimensional poverty aligns with a forward-thinking approach for the country overall, creating an inclusive consumer base that fuels demand for cutting-edge technology. Budget 2024 ushers in a golden era for the tech-savvy youth, with a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus offering a 50-year interest-free loan, catalyzing innovation and long-term financing. The ‘First, Develop India’ spirit in FDI inflows and the positive impact of GST on industry compliance further position the technology sector for sustained growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Finance Minister for the strategic reduction in import duties, implemented days before the budget announcement for the mobile manufacturing sector. These duty cuts are bound to enhance the competitiveness for Indian Mobile manufacturers, in both domestic and export markets, rejuvenating the market sentiment.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder & Director at SuperBot

“It’s encouraging that the government recognizes the importance of addressing skill development to meet the demand for a high-quality workforce in the emerging technology sector, crucial for India’s ambitious goal of a $5 trillion economy. All the initiatives mentioned in the Interim budget speech like establishment of more IITs, IIITs, STEM courses etc., are cementing the foundation of the growing India, which is youth. Commendably, the government’s embrace of deeptech in critical sectors like defense underscores our country’s progressive stance. Given that R&D is a capital-intensive step for businesses in deeptech, blockchain, machine learning, and Generative AI, increased allocation towards MUDRA schemes and the announcement of a 1-lakh crore corpus with 50-year interest-free support will undoubtedly fuel technological growth.”

Mr. Ankur Srivastava, Founder and CEO, Qi Tech and Qi Medi

“I find the Union Budget 2024 a mixed bag. Infrastructure improvements and rural development hold promise for wider digital access and a larger user base. Stable tax policies offer predictability, but the lack of targeted tech initiatives feels like a missed opportunity. The high fiscal deficit might constrain further investment in R&D and talent development, crucial for long-term growth. While this budget provides some positive ground, I hope the full post-election budget will offer more concrete support to accelerate the Indian tech and startup landscape and unlock its full potential. Let’s see how the industry reacts and shapes the future of our digital economy!

In Nutshell

Tech leaders in India express positive sentiments towards the Interim Union Budget 2024-25. They appreciate the emphasis on innovation, skill development, and sustainable infrastructure. Key highlights include a ₹1 lakh crore corpus for interest-free financing, increased budget for cybersecurity, focus on deep-tech for defense, and measures supporting environmental sustainability. Leaders anticipate positive contributions to India’s technological growth and global competitiveness.

