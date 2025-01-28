IT Industry Experts Weigh in On Data Privacy Day 2025

- Advertisement -

In the backdrop of ever rising cyber threats like ransomware, deepfakes, and phishing scams, it is incumbent on the individuals and organizations to be alert and aware about ever-evolving privacy regulations and security threats.

As data breaches rise, experts must pinpoint the challenges and illuminate individuals and businesses about the steps needed to be taken to better manage personal information in a digital-first world.

Data Privacy Day 2025: Here’s what industry experts say:

Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director of Sales and General Manager of Data Protection and Unstructured Data Solutions at Dell Technologies India

“Protecting data from malicious actors is more critical than ever in the AI age. AI can generate advanced ransomware, malware, and deepfake attacks, with threats like data poisoning, ransomware, privacy breaches, and social engineering becoming more common. As businesses rely more on data tools, the risk of sensitive information exposure increases, especially when AI systems depend on this data. A Dell Technologies report found that 45% of Indian businesses lack adequate security for generative AI.

To stay ahead, companies need a robust cyber resiliency strategy, protecting AI training data, models, and configurations. Modern workloads like Kubernetes volumes and PostgreSQL also require safeguarding. The Dell Solution for AI Data Protection ensures the security and recoverability of data driving AI workloads, providing performance, efficiency, and scalability.

Data Privacy Day serves as a reminder to prioritize personal information protection in an AI-driven world, adopt better data practices, and mitigate risks to ensure digital security.”

Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software

“As we observe Data Privacy Day, it is important to acknowledge that data privacy is not just a compliance issue, it is a fundamental pillar of trust. With rising cyber threats and the complexity of data environments, organizations must be vigilant in protecting sensitive data. Businesses, in particular, need to take a proactive approach to fortify their security systems and build resilience against the relentless wave of potential threats.

The scale of cyber threats is staggering, with over 369 million security incidents detected across 8.44 million endpoints. This equates to 702 potential security threats every minute. In this environment, organizations must prioritize data resilience 365 days a year, implementing proactive measures such as data encryption, access controls and real-time tracking to detect vulnerabilities. Let’s use this day as a reminder to prioritize data protection, refine privacy practices, and cultivate a security-first mindset to safeguard sensitive information and stay ahead of the growing volume of cyber threats.”

Mr. Anant Deshpande, Regional Vice President, India & ASEAN, DigiCert

“In today’s digital landscape, securing sensitive data is essential for innovation and success. As cyber threats, especially in India, grow more complex—businesses faced an average of 3,291 cyberattacks per week in the last six months—organizations need comprehensive security at every level.

DigiCert stands as a trusted partner, strengthening the foundation of Digital Trust for businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to help integrate future-ready security frameworks, empowering businesses to unlock their potential while ensuring data protection remains a top priority.

With the rise of AI-driven attacks and the increase in Infostealer attacks, organizations must go beyond traditional defenses. On Data Privacy Day, we emphasize the importance of Digital Trust in fostering a secure, innovative future. DigiCert is committed to empowering businesses with advanced encryption technologies to ensure both growth and protection in the evolving digital world.”

Mr. Pratik Shah, Managing Director – India & SAARC, F5

“The rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) has dramatically increased the scale and sensitivity of data being exchanged, posing new challenges for privacy and security. At F5, we believe privacy and security must be built into every layer of digital interactions. Guided by our BeF5 value of ‘doing the right thing,’ we embed privacy in our solutions by design and default, ensuring transparency and respecting user choices. Beyond securing endpoints and networks, our solutions focus on securing the complex interplay of data flows at every intersection, providing security that not only protects data but also fosters trust and confidence. As India leads the charge in digital transformation, F5 remains committed to driving innovation while upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security.”

Mr. Suvabrata Sinha, CISO-in-Residence, Zscaler

“Data is no longer confined by traditional boundaries; it flows freely across an interconnected digital ecosystem fueled by cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and IoT. This paradigm shift has fundamentally redefined how we create, share, and protect sensitive information, challenging us to rethink security for a borderless world. In this new reality, safeguarding data is not merely about compliance, but about securing trust, accelerating innovation, and enabling a resilient digital future. Security is no longer a back-office IT concern; it’s a strategic boardroom priority that underpins reputation, customer trust, and long-term business continuity.

At Zscaler, we are committed to helping organizations take a proactive approach that secures data across all cloud services, devices, and locations with a simple, modern architecture. By offering advanced capabilities, advanced SSL inspection, Exact Data Match (EDM), real-time threat prevention, and comprehensive data loss prevention (DLP) integrated into Zscaler’s cloud native security platform, we empower organizations to protect users and data across all locations, eliminating blind spots and minimizing risks.”

Mr. Mayank Baid, Regional Vice President – India and South Asia, Cloudera

“In today’s digital world where data drives business decisions and benefits, privacy is both a right and a shared responsibility. Data breaches and misuse expose individuals to risks like identity theft and financial fraud, while organizations face reputational damage, financial losses, and loss of trust. As India progresses on the path toward becoming a global digital hub, the emphasis on safeguarding sensitive information has become paramount.

Data Privacy Day is a timely reminder to prioritize privacy and trust across business functions. While enterprises often rely on data privacy measures such as encryption and backups, truly effective data safeguarding demands a comprehensive strategy that incorporates policies and processes to address key aspects like data governance. Leading the charge, the Government of India, and Indian enterprises champion data protection with frameworks like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, emphasizing privacy & trust through stringent mandates on sovereignty and security.



Another aspect to consider is the fast-growing adoption of AI, with India leading in AI adoption at 30%, surpassing the global average of 26%, according to a recent survey. No doubt, AI is a double-edged sword. It poses challenges to data privacy by enabling advanced data collection and analysis that can infringe on personal boundaries. At the same time, AI-driven privacy safeguards, such as anonymization and automated compliance, can be vital to protect sensitive information.



Cloudera understands this and helps mitigate data privacy risks posed by AI by offering a secure, governed data platform that ensures compliance and transparency throughout the AI lifecycle. To sum up, the key is to secure & protect data throughout the lifecycle, ensuring the protection of both the business’s interests and individuals’ rights.”

Ms. Mandy Andress, CISO, Elastic

“Data Privacy Day serves as a critical reminder that privacy and trust are inseparable, underscoring the fundamental link between robust cybersecurity practices and the preservation of data privacy. With ransomware attacks surging to a record high of 574 incidents in December 2024 – marking the most significant monthly count in three years – businesses must remain vigilant. These figures not only highlight the increasing sophistication of the tools at threat actors’ disposal, but also the evolution of their tactics, which are becoming more disruptive.

In today’s multi-cloud environments, safeguarding data privacy demands a proactive and comprehensive security strategy. Understanding the movement of data across cloud platforms is crucial to maintaining control and ensuring it stays within defined boundaries. Techniques like micro-segmentation or virtual containerisation not only isolate workloads, but also impose strict controls on network traffic, reducing potential exposure to threats.

Adopting a ‘deny all’ policy for inter-system communications ensures that only essential traffic is permitted, providing an additional layer of defense. Beyond technical measures, organisations must also focus on security hygiene. This includes leveraging built-in security features of operating systems and cloud platforms, maintaining consistent patching schedules, and retiring outdated systems that may become vulnerable in interconnected environments.

Neglecting basic security practices or overlooking misconfigurations can jeopardise not only sensitive data, but also customer confidence and compliance standing. By strengthening their security posture and addressing these risks head-on, organisations will protect their most valuable asset: trust in their ability to safeguard personal and business-critical information.”

Mr. Vipul Valamjee, Head of Data Engineering, Altimetrik

“Data is not just the foundation of innovation but also the backbone of trust in today’s digital economy. In an interconnected world where every interaction and transaction contributes to the broader digital ecosystem, protecting personal information has evolved from a regulatory requirement to a moral responsibility. With the rise of technologies like AI, cloud computing, and IoT, the need for robust data protection has never been more critical.

While these technologies open new possibilities, they also bring increased vulnerabilities. AI, for instance, is reshaping industries through predictive analytics and automation but raises critical concerns about data misuse and privacy breaches. Studies show that over 86% of consumers worry about cyber risks and the potential societal impacts of AI, including job security. These fears highlight the growing demand for organizations to implement stringent safeguards, adopt ethical practices, and ensure transparency in data management.

Additionally, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act marks a significant step toward creating stronger privacy frameworks, giving individuals greater control over their data, and ensuring corporate accountability. However, regulations alone are not enough; meaningful change requires proactive action from businesses.

Embedding privacy by design, implementing zero-trust architectures, and leveraging AI-driven protection tools are key to addressing emerging threats and building trust. At Altimetrik, we are committed to integrating privacy into every solution, ensuring that technology fosters progress without compromising security.”

Mr. Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director, Growth, Agora

“As technologies like AI, IoT, and Real-Time Engagement redefine the way we interact, the volume of personal data being generated is enormous. While this volume of data promotes innovation, it also poses significant risks to individual privacy and security. The challenge today is not only about compliance but about building a digital ecosystem where privacy is an intrinsic part of every user connection.

Businesses must adopt privacy-by-design principles, ensuring that data protection is an integral part of their solutions. This includes implementing secure APIs, end-to-end encryption, and adhering to the highest standards of transparency and user control. However, meeting these standards requires more than just regulatory compliance. It requires proactive measures to stay ahead of emerging threats and an unwavering commitment to privacy.

Looking ahead, the key to a trusted digital world lies in balancing innovation with responsibility. As real-time engagement technologies continue to evolve, protecting privacy will be crucial for fostering trust and ensuring a safe, secure digital experience for all. At Agora, we are committed to building this future, where innovation and privacy go hand in hand, delivering seamless and secure digital interactions globally.”

Mr. Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director of Marketing – GoDaddy India

“In today’s digital economy, data privacy is a necessity for building customer trust and business resilience regardless of a business’ size. From customer email addresses to critical operational data, every piece of information holds immense value. According to GoDaddy’s data on cybersecurity, 54% of Indian small businesses have experienced an online security breach, with 29% reporting a significant impact to their operations.

The risks of data breaches are not just financial; they can damage your reputation and customer relationships. Simple steps like training employees on security awareness, using SSL certificates, implementing strong encryption, and ensuring regular backups can help significantly reduce vulnerabilities.

This Data Privacy Day 2025, we invite businesses to leverage GoDaddy’s AI-driven solutions to enhance security and optimize performance. By taking proactive steps to protect data privacy, businesses can create a robust digital infrastructure and operate with confidence, knowing their websites are secure and reliable.”

Mr. Bill Draper – Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Virtusa

“As we mark Data Privacy Day 2025, we recognize the power of data and the responsibility that comes with it. In today’s fast-paced business environment, organizations must go beyond merely storing data, extract the actionable insights that drive innovation, keeping Privacy principles at its core. At Virtusa, our ‘Engineering First’ approach combines the right technologies with organizational readiness, empowering businesses to optimize data consumption and derive actionable insights. A strong data strategy goes beyond selecting the right platform—it nurtures a data-centric culture that prioritizes privacy, security, and sustainable growth. Together, we can harness the power of data, build trust and enable sustainable growth in an increasingly data-driven world.”

