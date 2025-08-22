IT India Expo 2025 Kicks Off in Ludhiana with Grand Inauguration, Organized by PACT & FAIITA

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated IT India Expo 2025 – Computer & CCTV Expo has officially kicked off at Regenta Central Klassik, marking Punjab’s first-ever large-scale technology exhibition. The three-day event, running from August 22–24, has already created a buzz among tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and business leaders. The expo is organized by the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT) and the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA).

The expo was inaugurated by S. Harpal Singh Cheema, Honourable Finance Minister of Punjab, who lauded the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening the state’s technology ecosystem. The opening ceremony also witnessed the presence of Mr. Devesh Rastogi, Immediate Past President, FAIITA; Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA; and Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer at Acer India, along with over 22 Ludhiana All-Association Presidents, 18 State Presidents of Computer Trades, and hundreds of traders and industry stakeholders from Punjab and Chandigarh.

Day 1 is dedicated to exclusive B2B meetings, providing a focused platform for networking, business discussions, and collaboration among technology providers and buyers. Over 70 leading exhibitors from India and abroad are showcasing the latest innovations in IT infrastructure, computer hardware, and CCTV technology, making the expo a hub for both professional and consumer engagement.

Attendees are in for a treat with exciting gifts every hour, including TVs, speakers, laptops, and more, while the Mega Prize—an LG 50″ LED TV—adds to the thrill of the event. The expo’s key partners include Platinum Partner HP, Gold Partners ASUS and Lenovo, Silver Partners Acer and Savex Technologies, and Premium Partners Canon, Dell, Seagate, Optoma, Sigma CCTV, Tenda, Secureye, and Supertron. The event is also supported by ACE, FACT, and FAIITA, with media coverage by NCN.

Over the next two days, the expo will open its doors to B2C interactions, allowing tech enthusiasts and consumers to explore cutting-edge products, experience live demonstrations, and connect with brand executives. With an expected turnout of over 9,500 computer traders, IT India Expo 2025 is shaping up to be Punjab’s biggest technology showcase, offering unmatched opportunities for innovation, networking, and business growth.

For visitors, free registration and gifts are available through on-site registration or by scanning the QR code provided by the organizers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PACT

