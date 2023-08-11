IT companies seek 9 to 12 months delay in implementing govt’s new laptop import norms

- Advertisement - -

The IT hardware industry is a divided house over the government’s decision to restrict the imports of laptops, tablets, and PCs from November 1.The Centre has asked top MNCs such as Apple, Dell, HP, and Acer to switch over to local production that would lend credence to the Modi government’s Make In India vision, but the industry has sought more time for the change.

Thereare differing views on the government’s move. Domestic contract manufacturers are optimistic the decision to regulate imports will give a boost to local manufacturing as global players may opt for partnerships with local companies.

The manufacturers do not want to speak publicly as discussions with the government are still ongoing. The government has asked the MNCs and other IT hardware players, who are seeking a nine- to 12-month delay in implementing the new import licensing norms, to submit a phased plan to ramp up domestic production.

The Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeITY) has asked the companies to submit their India manufacturing plans and suggestions on how the import of laptops and personal computers can be kept under check. The hardware industry officials told the ministry that they would need 9-12 months to set up manufacturing facilities in India.

