NCN Magazine September 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Increasing penetration of IT/ITS sector to boost the demand for UPS systems

Dear Readers,

Growing demand from diverse sectors such as it and it enabled services (ites); banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi); government, manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors continue to drive the ups market in India. Low electrification in semi-urban and rural areas has also led to the rising demand for power inverters, which are being used as an alternate power source during power cuts and emergencies. besides, the heavy use of electronic gadgets and appliances such as mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, air conditioners, etc, has led to the requirement of more backup power. the market has also witnessed the introduction of many new technology trends and innovations to address changing consumer preferences and lifestyles.

Another technology trend with regard to inverter and ups systems is a shift towards solar-based solutions. solar power inverters come with a separate solar charge controller to regulate the power from solar panels.