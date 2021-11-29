NCN Magazine November 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Festive Season Pulse 2021

Dear Readers,

The festive period has always been important to Indian shoppers and has become even more so in the post-pandemic world that has le everyone with fewer reasons to celebrate and indulge. But it is not all that simple, with the festive season sales presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for marketers in India.

The prolific open internet has provided new opportunities for marketers to add these channels to their digital marketing mix, enabling them to influence the consumer at every stage of their journey. Upper funnel formats such as OTT and music streaming are key to driving awareness of festive season deals and promotions.

The Festive Season Pulse 2021 affirms that the open internet is a powerful bridge to reach new customers and the upcoming festive season is an opportune me for brands to capture consumer curiosity and test the efficacy of the open internet.