NCN Magazine June 2021

ICT Industry Hopes Revival Soon with the 2nd Covid Wave Receding

Dear Readers,

NCN Magazine Wishes You All a Great Success & Recovery Soon!

April and May have been very bad for most of the industries including the ICT industry, as it is for most other businesses. However, as per reports, PCs, par cularly laptops and peripherals and the networking products did good business during a pandemic.

With new Covid cases coming down and the lockdowns being li ed gradually across the country, the ICT industry is looking forward to the revival in the 2nd half of 2021.

This month’s cover story discusses the different strategies being followed by the ICT brands to motivate the channel and to keep the business going during the pandemic.

NCN magazine wishes you all resurgence in business soon.