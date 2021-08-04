NCN Magazine July 2021

The 13th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Awards 2021 Ceremony is Set to Rock on Aug 20

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

Today, digital gaming is one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry.

This month’s cover story speaks about the opportunities and trends in the gaming segment and the opinions and views of some of the spokespersons of some of the prominent brands in the gaming industry.

Next, an important announcement here is we have our 13th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Awards 2021 ceremony on Aug 20 in New Delhi. We wish this event which includes recognition awards to the performers and engaging panel discussions, will give a new vision to the partners and vendors on how to conduct business in the changing scenarios.

NCN Wishes You All a Great Independence Day 2021 on Aug 15!