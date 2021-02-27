NCN Magazine February 2021

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

Driven by the Union Budget 2021- 22, Indian IT Industry Expects Resurgence!

With several sectors suffering downturn in 2020, the IT industry did well comparatively driven by Work From Home, Learn From Home and Play From Home. Demand for laptops and accessories, inkjet printers, gaming peripherals, etc saw a surge in demand as never before. From FY 2021-22, driven by the Union Budget 2021-22, everyone is expecting a great recovery and growth in every segment of IT industry.

This month’s special story focuses on Indian IT industry’s resilience during the pandemic and India continues to be a leader as a global outsourcing destination.

NCN magazine wishes a resurgence and success in all your ventures in 2021