NCN MAGAZINE December 2020

NCN Wishes you a Bright and Grand Year-End 2020!

NCN Magazine wishes you all a Grand and Exciting Year End 2020!

The Year 2020 has been a tumultuous year for India due to the spread of COVID-19, lockdown, India-China clashes and more. We hope the Year 2021 will bring new hope, cheers and growth to all Indians and the industries. On the industry front, in spite of all the ups and downs, laptops, inktank printers, networking products, etc in the ICT industry have witnessed rapid growth this year and it is expected to continue further into 2021 due to increasing Work From Home and Learn From Home trends.

There is hope now: with the vaccines getting ready, we can assume that Covid-19 will soon become history and the economy and the ICT industry bounce-back to the better levels.

This issue’s cover story will give a glimpse of ‘Top 10 Technology Trends to Watch for in Year 2021’ and special story gives an overview of the ‘The Future of PC and Mobile Gaming in India.’

Once again I wish you all an enjoyable Year End 2020!