13th NCN SUMMIT & Awards Night 2021 Report

NCN ICT Partner Summit & 13th Innovative Product Awards Night, 2021 Mark Again(Report)

Dear Readers,

The NCN-ICT Partner Summit & 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards Night 2021 concluded on 20 August 2021, at Hotel Surya in New Delhi in a grand way with visitor turnout far above the expected levels despite the pandemic.

The NCN-Gaming Summit was the first part of the event. The NCN-ICT Summit in total included four engaging and interactive Panel Discussions. Several top executives and industry leaders from the leading companies and brands participated as panelists in the discussions. The panel discussions were in both physical and virtual modes. The panelists, who could not attend the event, participated virtually via online. The event was broadcast live via YouTube also.

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing areas in ICT today. The main motive to organize the First NCN Gaming Insight Award is the partners will understand the trends and dynamics of this fast-growing segment. Pandemic has definitely given a new push to this segment as people started spending more time at home.

After the tremendous success of twelve successful award nights in the Indian IT industry, the 13th NCN Innovation Award Night, 2021 was successfully concluded. At this landmark event, NCN took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding products, solutions, companies, individuals, etc for their outstanding performance in different verticals of the IT industry. The event was attended by over 350 top vendors and partners from across the nation and awards were given away on the occasion.