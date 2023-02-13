ISODA to Host the 12th Edn of the ISODA Tech Summit in ABU Dhabi, UAE from Feb 26 to Mar 1, 2023

- Advertisement - -

Infotech Software Dealers Association-ISODA will be hosting the 12th edition of their flagship event the ISODA Tech Summit in ABU Dhabi, UAE from February 26th to March 1st, 2023. ISODA IS AN ASSOCIATION of Small & Medium entities engaged in the business of system integrators, solution providers, reselling software, cloud and IT & Cyber Security services in India and globally. Members are keen to expand in the Gulf Region and some of them are already well established with offices in the UAE.

ISODA TechSummit is one of the very popular and official event organized by ISODA members to expand their business portfolio, collaborate with each other, network and further expand into different regions. ISODA Tech Summit provides a huge opportunity to learn, network, collaborate, strategize and explore expansion opportunities in different regions. Key takeaways from TechSummit are learning from distinguished speakers, peers, market leaders, industry specialists and key individuals helping members to re-strategize, understanding innovative marketing techniques. This year’s ISODA TechSummit theme is “ADOPT – ADAPT – ACCELERATE”. The event is also being supported by The Department of Tourism & Culture, Abu Dhabi is also extending a warm welcome and support to ISODA TechSummit attendees. Some of the prominent sponsors this year include MotaData, SOTI, Core Integra, GFI, Sophos, and so on.

The current ISODA Leadership team includes Mr. L Ashok – Chairman, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala – President, Mr. Prashant Jain – Vice Chairman, Mr. Vinod Kumar – Vice President & Mr. Vimesh Avlani – Secretary, Mr. Ravi Jalan – Treasurer.

