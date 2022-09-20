ISODA Conducts its 14th AGM on and Elects New Governing Board

- Advertisement - -

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) conducted its 14 th AGM on 14 th Sept 2022. This event was held in the historical city of Amritsar which was attended by more than 80 members physically. After passing the minutes of the previous meeting, other items in the Agenda were discussed and closed. Continuing the tradition of e-voting practised during the last two years due to the pandemic, all the 200 + members had the privilege of voting from across India. The new Management was elected as follows:

Chairman : L. Ashok – Future Net Technologies India Pvt Ltd

President : Zakir Hussain Rangwala- BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd

Vice Chairman : Prashant Jain- JNR Management Resources India Pvt Ltd

Vice President : Vinod Kumar- Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd

Secretary : Vimesh Avlani- Graftronics

Treasurer : Ravi Jalan: Shakti Enterprises

Regional Secretary ( East) : Satya Priya Das- Logarhythm consultancy Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (North East) : Tapan Ghosal – Data Crown computers Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary ( Gujarat) : Gaurang Patel – Natraj Infotech Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary ( North) : Kamal Gulati-ITS Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary ( Rajasthan) : Manoj Tiwari- Rise Tech Software Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary ( South) : Ravi Kumar Rajeseharan- V4 Technologies

Regional Secretary ( West) : Arvind Didwania – Solution Enterprises

With trade and activities opening up after two years of uncertainty the new Management is excited to continue growing the association in stature and strength. The key priorities of the committee this year will be :

1. To enable ISODA to attract young talents

2. To increase the reach of ISODA in non-metro cities and add more members

3. Help develop skills of members by facilitating training and development activities

4. Represent ISODA in relevant forums to increase exposure

5. Be a medium of interaction for OEM’s to enter and grow in the Indian Market

6. Provide an usable digital platform to improve collaboration within and outside the fraternity.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.