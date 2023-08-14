ISODA celebrated 15th annual AGM meet & BIZ Summit- 23

- Advertisement - -

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) conducted its 15th AGM on 10th Aug 2023. This event was held in the Silicon Valley of Bengaluru which was attended by close to 100 members physically. After passing the minutes of the previous meeting, other items in the Agenda were discussed and closed. Elections were then conducted for the positions for the new year. A new chapter in Karnataka has been added in this year.

The new Management was elected as follows:

Chairman : Prashant Jain- JNR Management Resources India Pvt Ltd

President : Vinod Kumar- Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd

Vice Chairman :Zakir Hussain Rangwala- BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd

Vice President : Ajay Bhayani- Ambisure Technologies Pvt Ltd

Secretary : Vimesh Avlani- Graftronics

Treasurer : Ravi Jalan: Shakti Enterprises

Regional Secretary (East) : Satya Priya Das- Logarhythm consultancy Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (North East) :Tapan Ghosal – Data Crown computers Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (Gujarat) : Gaurang Patel – Natraj Infotech Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (North) : Kamal Gulati-ITS Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (Rajasthan) : Manoj Tiwari- Rise Tech Software Pvt Ltd

Regional Secretary (South) : Ravi Kumar Rajeseharan- V4 Technologies

Regional Secretary (West) : Amit Shah- TAS Technologies

Regional Secretary (Karnataka) : Sanjay Srivastava- Login Infotech

The new Management is excited to continue growing the association in “stature and strength” and providing “value addition to the members and to the Software Dealers community” at large. The key priorities of the committee this year will be:

Be the voicefor the entire IT fraternity for the Govt, trade, and other forums. To encourage start- ups in the IT industry. Focus on new chapter in Karnatakathat has been just added.

To increase the reach of ISODA in non-metro cities. Help develop skills of members by facilitating training and development activities. Represent ISODA in relevant forums to increase exposure globally and nationally. Encourage OEM’s to enter and grow in the Indian Market.

The AGM was followed by a Business Summit on 11th August which was supported by several technology vendorssuch as Sophos, Clear Touch, Acer, 42 Gears, Ecaps, and metal sponsors such as Protean and Adrenalin. The Summit saw active interaction between vendors and partners paving the way for a collaborative business relationship. There were also power-packed talks by esteemed and well-known speakers such as Mr. Ram Kumar Seshu, Mr. Jimmy George, Mr. Suraj Malik, and Mr. Surojit Bhattacharya on topics ranging from winning strategies, business excellence, succession planning, and business valuation.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.