Ishan Technologies Appoints Saibal Roy as COO to Drive Operational Excellence and Enterprise Growth

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Ishan Technologies, a leading pan-India ICT and digital infrastructure provider, has appointed Mr. Saibal Roy as its Chief Operating Officer. His appointment marks an important step in strengthening the company’s leadership as it continues to expand its digital infrastructure capabilities and enhance operational excellence.

Mr. Roy is a seasoned enterprise leader with more than three decades of experience across India’s ICT and telecommunications industry. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale businesses, developed successful go-to-market strategies, and built high-performing teams across complex and competitive markets.

At Bharti Airtel, he spent nearly 14 years in leadership roles across Government Business, Enterprise Business and Carrier Wholesale, driving sustained business growth across each segment. Prior to joining Ishan Technologies, he served as India Vertical Head for Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution at ServiceNow India. His professional journey also includes leadership positions at Tata Communications, HFCL and Tulip Telecom, providing him with deep expertise across enterprise connectivity, digital transformation and customer-centric growth. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and is an alumnus of ISB Hyderabad and INSEAD Fontainebleau.

Mrs. Purvi Kotecha, Director, Ishan Technologies

Commenting on the appointment, Mrs. Purvi Kotecha, Director, Ishan Technologies said, “Over the past 25 years, we have built a business that our customers trust. As we continue to grow, strengthening our operational capabilities becomes increasingly important. Saibal brings extensive leadership experience, a deep understanding of the enterprise technology landscape, and a proven ability to build scalable organisations. We are confident that his expertise will play a significant role in supporting Ishan Technologies’ next phase of growth.”

Mr. Saibal Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Ishan Technologies

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Saibal Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Ishan Technologies said, “Ishan Technologies has built a strong reputation through its customer-first approach, robust digital infrastructure and deep market understanding. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen operational excellence, and build capabilities that support the company’s long-term growth ambitions “

With over 25 years of experience, Ishan Technologies continues to strengthen its position as a trusted ICT and digital infrastructure partner for enterprises, government institutions and retail customers. The company remains focused on delivering secure, scalable and AI-ready digital solutions while driving operational excellence and long-term customer value.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ishan Technologies

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