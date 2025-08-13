Isaki Electronics Launches Noida Facility with Veteran Leadership to Deliver Premium Audio Products for Global Markets

- Advertisement -

Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd., guided by consumer electronics visionaries, commences operations with Inaugural Pooja at Noida’s New Facility- Veteran-led venture aims to deliver world-class audio products from India to global markets.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vikram Kalia and Mr. Amitabh Khurana, Directors of Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd., shared their vision for innovation, quality, and becoming a global leader in audio manufacturing.

Marking an auspicious beginning ahead of the Shraavan month, Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL) performed traditional pooja rituals at its newly established manufacturing facility in Sector-155, Noida on 10th July. With a sharp focus on innovation and quality, the company is poised to manufacture premium sound bars and party speakers for both domestic and international OEM/ODM brands.

Founded by industry veterans Mr. Vikram Kalia and Mr. Amitabh Khurana, Isaki Electronics is built on a strong foundation of experience, technical expertise, and a shared passion for audio technology. Mr. Vikram Kalia and Mr. Amitabh Khurana bring a wealth of leadership experience and deep industry insight to Isaki Electronics. With decades of expertise in the consumer electronics sector, they have consistently demonstrated strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to innovation.

Mr. Vikram Kalia, Director, Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL)

Mr. Vikram Kalia, Director, Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL) brings over 33 years of industry experience across Sales, Marketing, and Manufacturing, has played key roles in Companies such as Zebronics, Intex, Itel, and Amkette.

Mr. Amitabh Khurana, Director, Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL)

On the operational front, Mr. Amitabh Khurana, Director, Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL) with 31 years of hands-on experience in setting up and managing manufacturing units at Intex across Noida, Jammu, and Baddi, is leading production strategy and execution.

Isaki Electronics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IEIPL) is focused on innovation and quality, set to manufacture premium sound bars and party speakers. Catering to both domestic and international markets, it will serve top OEM and ODM brands, delivering cutting-edge audio solutions designed to meet global standards and elevate the listening experience across all segments.

The 3000sq. mtr. Noida-based facility, under the banner of IEIPL, has started production from 1st week of August. The unit has a planned annual capacity of 1 million units in a single shift, with scalability built into the infrastructure. The broader three-phase expansion over the next three years includes the setup of in-house moulding and SMT (Surface Mount Technology) capabilities, aimed at increasing vertical integration and production efficiency.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Vikram shared, “Audio products are close to my heart, especially speaker systems. This initiative has been a long-cherished dream — to build a world-class Indian OEM/ODM manufacturing facility capable of delivering globally benchmarked quality.”

“With global demand rising in this category, we are confident our products will resonate with customers worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with brands that are committed to delivering exceptional audio experiences.”

“We are fully committed to delivering quality and consistency for our OEM/ODM partners,” Mr. Amitabh said. “Our internal systems are aligned with international best practices to ensure customer satisfaction at every level. Our aim is driving Isaki’s vision of becoming a world-class audio manufacturing partner.”

With a clear roadmap and a leadership team rooted in decades of industry excellence, Isaki Electronics is poised to become a trusted partner for global audio brands seeking reliability, innovation, and quality from an Indian manufacturing base.

