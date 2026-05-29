iRocks shows Full Range New Products at COMPUTEX 2026

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iRocks, a leading Taiwan innovator of gaming, technologies computer peripheral brand to shows full range of new products at Computex 2026, unveiling four major product directions including magnetic switch keyboards, ergonomic chairs, ergonomic mice, and new-generation mechanical keyboards. These innovations are designed to comprehensively upgrade user experience in terms of control precision, long-term comfort, and multi-scenario applications, demonstrating the brand’s continuous technical prowess in desktop applications and human-computer interaction.

【Hololive Collaboration】Cross-Industry Launch of Limited Edition Products

At COMPUTEX 2026, iRocks is showcasing its cross-industry collaboration with hololive production, featuring limited edition co-branded products specifically for users. This includes the exclusive K85R PRO tri-mode mechanical keyboard and the T29 flagship ergonomic gaming chair, along with a series of dedicated peripheral merchandise. To enhance overall visual recognition, a special co-branded theme display area has been set up at the venue, fully presenting the collaboration content and offering visitors an immersive brand and character experience.

K85R PRO Co-branded Keyboard: Flagship wireless mechanical keyboard, comprehensively upgraded and evolved!

Based on iRocks existing flagship wireless mechanical keyboard K85R, the PRO version offers enhanced 3-mode. Its exterior incorporates exclusive Shirakami Fubuki design elements, maintaining functional versatility while boosting product recognition and collection value.

T29 Co-branded Gaming Chair: Excellent ergonomics, combining comfort and durability!

The T29 is designed for prolonged use. This co-branded version features high-grade hydrolysis-resistant leather material, balancing durability with comfort, and integrates character visual elements. This ensures users experience both style and functionality during daily use and gaming sessions.

K114H】Premium CNC All-Aluminum Body, Wireless Dual-Mode 8K Magnetic Switch Keyboard

The K114H features a precision CNC all-aluminum alloy housing, targeting advanced gamers and high-end users, offering both structural strength and premium aesthetics. The product supports wireless 2-mode connectivity and boasts a maximum 8000Hz polling rate, providing more immediate and stable operational feedback. With hot-swappable design and customizable single-key actuation travel, users can fine-tune keyboard responsiveness to match their personal preferences, delivering a highly customizable and precise control experience.

Freely Switchable Switches for Expanded Magnetic Switch Customization

The K114H redefines magnetic switch keyboards by expanding customization beyond actuation point adjustment to full switch replacement. Users can swap in magnetic switches with different tactile characteristics (compatible with selected Kailh switches) and fine-tune performance settings through the driver software, delivering a more personalized and immersive gaming experience.

Three switch versions—Aurora Magnetic Switch, Purple Flame Magnetic Switch, and Creamy Magnetic Switch—are available on-site, allowing visitors to experience a variety of tactile feedback sensations and appreciate the subtle differences in operational responsiveness.

【K112R】New Generation Tri-Mode Mechanical Keyboard: Redefining Aesthetics

The K112R features iRocks’ proprietary mechanical switches paired with a Gasket-mounted structure, continuing the brand’s commitment to exceptional typing feel and stability while offering users a more versatile keyboard experience. With tri-mode connectivity support, the K112R seamlessly adapts to multi-device switching and a wide range of usage scenarios.

In terms of design, the K112R introduces a surround ambient light strip that creates soft, layered illumination around the keyboard, enhancing both functionality and desktop aesthetics. This refined lighting concept also represents a new evolution in iRocks’ mechanical keyboard design language.

One-Key Mode Switching for Seamless Multi-Scenario Adaptation

The K112R is equipped with a dedicated mode-switching button, allowing users to effortlessly toggle between standard operation and advanced settings modes with a single press. After customizing key assignments and macro functions through the driver software, users can quickly switch between different scenarios such as work and gaming, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, convenience, and flexibility.

【M27R】Next-Generation Ergonomic Mouse for a Smooth and Efficient Workflow

The M27R is iRocks’ next-generation ergonomic mouse, built upon the signature scroll wheel design first introduced in the M28R and further optimized for extended working hours and high-frequency daily use. It features an optical smart scroll wheel that seamlessly switches between tactile scrolling and free-spin modes, delivering both precise control and exceptionally smooth navigation.

For power management, the M27R adopts an advanced supercapacitor solution, providing ultra-fast charging, longer usability, and outstanding durability while supporting environmentally sustainable design trends. In addition, it incorporates the intelligent scroll wheel system derived from iRocks’ keyboard lineup, further enhancing operational flexibility and delivering a more intuitive user experience.

Cross-Platform Connectivity and Integration for a Seamless Multi-Device Workflow

With built-in OmniShift cross-device functionality, users can achieve cross-screen control, two-way file transfer, and screen extension by installing the corresponding software on both computers and mobile devices. By integrating workflows across multiple platforms, it effectively minimizes interruptions caused by switching between devices, ensuring a smoother, more efficient, and uninterrupted working experience.

[T27 NEO] Flagship Ergonomic Chair Upgrade with Enhanced Support and Superior Comfort

iRocks introduces the new NEO series for its flagship T27 ergonomic chair lineup, featuring an upgraded high-comfort foam cushion design. While maintaining the T27’s renowned adjustability and ergonomic support performance, the NEO series further expands seating comfort and versatility, meeting the needs of a wider range of users and seating preferences.

Large High-Resilience Foam Cushion for Greater Stability and Lasting Comfort

The T27 NEO features an enlarged seat cushion crafted from premium high-density, high-resilience foam. Compared to traditional seat cushions, this upgraded design provides a wider and more comprehensive support area. Combined with an ergonomically contoured structure, it enhances overall body support and long-term seating comfort, achieving an ideal balance between plush softness and firm, stable support.

Optimized Chassis Structure for Intuitive Adjustment and Enhanced Usability

The T27 NEO also features a refined chassis structure, upgraded with cable-controlled adjustment mechanisms for more intuitive and effortless operation. This enhanced design allows users to make adjustments more smoothly and conveniently during daily use. In addition, the maximum recline angle has been increased to 28 degrees, providing a wider and more comfortable range of motion. Whether for focused work or relaxed reclining, users can easily find their ideal support angle for optimal comfort and flexibility.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / iRocks

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