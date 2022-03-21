Iris Waves Secures JBM Auto Plants

- Advertisement -

The Delhi based security & surveillance system integrator, Iris Waves has recently secured JBM (Jai Bharat Maruti, erstwhile) Auto’s Gurugram, Bawal and Manesar plants with installations of WBox CCTV Security Surveillance Solution from USA. JBM is a $2.2bn global conglomerate spanning across 25 locations through 10 countries. They are amongst the world’s leading manufacturers in auto components, electric vehicles and buses, beside they are also in renewal energy, environmental management solutions and AI products.



Iris Waves has successfully installed WBox – an American top brand in CCTV at their Bawal Plant. The installation spans over 22 NVR based cameras allowing 24/7 surveillance of their production conveyor belt at their plant with unlimited cloud backup & recovery.

Mr. Anand Srivastava

Speaking to newsmen, Iris Waves Security & Surveillance Business Head, Mr. Anand Srivastava said “We have installed WBox solution which is known for their reliability and ruggedness. These products shall keep vigil on production lines, keep safe their investment over many years and help them deliver on time. Iris Waves shall run and maintain JBM’s infrastructure for the next one year.”Iris has also installed 20 cameras set up at JBM’s Haridwar and another 20 at their Manesar plant. All these cameras shall be running over NVRs, having indefinite web cloud backup. Iris is quick and responsive to their customer’s needs as an SITC ( Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning ) provider for much renowned electronic security brands like Honeywell, Edwards, Daksh , Agni etc. Iris continues to serve large real estate majors like M3M, ATS, BPTP, Omaxe etc. despite the lockdowns.

It has set an example during the pandemic by delivering Tech Mahindra and many others, where the company supplied 4,000 Lenovo tabs, transporting them to their centers Pan India to enable staffer for their sales force mobilization, despite the odds of Covid 19.



“Iris believes in helping eradicate business pain by using cutting edge technologies and crafting an end to end solution”said Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

