Iris Waves Secures India’s Top Online Ed-tech Giant

- Advertisement - -

The Delhi based SITC (system installation testing & commissioning) and Value added System Integrator – Iris Waves has secured India’s fastest growing Online EduTech Startup Unicorn by installing Cyber Security solution from Fortinet.

The Edutech conglomerate, having their head office at Noida and over 60 branches pan India, They house over 14 Lac online students, prepare them for IIT-JEE and competitive exams These student participate take virtual classes using internet as their communication medium. Therefore, the need for perfectly working internet with security & monitoring is of most importance.

The Edtech Company was suffering from low performing bandwidth & security issues that was proving negative for students. Iris Waves assessed their needs and came out with a cleaner well performing and well administered Cyber Architecture. They installed tested & commissioned the latest technology “FireWall” from Cyber Security Giant “Fortinet” for the Edutech unicorn.

Mr. Manish Singh, Business Manager, Iris Waves

Speaking to newsman Mr. Manish Singh, Business Manager, Iris Waves said, “The education enterprise was facing many issues of Net delinquencies at their centers and their HQ at Noida on many fronts, with downing of net performance being one main issue that made students suffer. Our installing of the Fortinet latest technology – Firewall that has a default SDW, a feature that has resolved their issues. We have installed the above along with their pre existing Cisco network routers.”

Iris Waves got a hang of their needs and helped them by installing this Solution thru a two months time, securing their facilities. The institute can now control and monitor every location for their internet protocols, security & performance from their centralized Noida HQ. Each IP now can be identified and reported with log timings to the ISP for any in appropriation or lag of performance. Their Internal security is also upgraded to track misuse.

Iris had previously delivered Xerox MPS Solutions to them along with others in Quick Commerce Food Aggregation also with a High Commission offices through pan India locations. Iris Wave is eyeing big in the MPS business.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Co Founder and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

“Fortinet is our OEM partners” said Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Co Founder and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves. “Iris Waves helps removing business pains by offering a solution around. The installation at the Edtech company has been done for Rs 1 Crore. We expect further orders to fall in line to secure yet another 55 locations.”

Iris Waves, has secured large real estate majors like M3M, ATS, BPTP, Omaxe etc. at Delhi NCR Gurugram and have also delivered a project to an US IT Corporate at Noida. Iris is quick in responding to their customers. It provides renowned electronic security brands like Honeywell, Edwards, Agni etc.

Iris Waves has recently secured JBM Auto Group’s production lines at Haridwar, Bawal & Manesar plants with Advanced Video Surveillance Systems and NVRs with unlimited backup over the cloud. They are also running and maintaining their infrastructures.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.