Iris Waves Secures Elan’s Epic Mall and NY Luxury Cinemas

Iris Waves, a Delhi-based leader in Security & Surveillance SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning), has successfully secured the prestigious Elan Epic Mall facilities at Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), along with the NY Cinemas, North India’s only luxury cinema brand owned by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

Through its brand Securex, Iris Waves specializes in comprehensive security solutions including physical security, surveillance, access control, fire alarm systems, and public address solutions.

For Elan Group’s flagship luxury project, Iris Waves Securex has deployed a state-of-the-art Honeywell fire alarm and security infrastructure, covering the entire mall and NY Cinemas premises.

The Epic Mall stands out as Gurugram’s premier lifestyle destination, featuring fine dining restaurants, high-end retail outlets, and exquisite water bodies. NY Cinemas, named after Ajay Devgn’s children Nysa and Yug, offers an unparalleled luxury movie-watching experience, further secured through Iris Waves Securex’s cutting-edge systems.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves

Speaking to Newsman, Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves said, “We are thankful to Honeywell for partnering with us and providing their trusted technology. Our team has implemented an advanced, fully addressable fire detection system integrated with a smart public address setup, ensuring prompt and precise responses during emergencies. We continue to maintain the facilities to uphold the highest standards of safety.”

Highlights of the Deployment:

Installation of over 1,200 Honeywell fire detectors across the facility.

A 100% addressable fire alarm system enabling exact location detection of fire or smoke incidents.

Four-loop configuration, with each loop managing two panels centralized at a command center.

Intelligent evacuation protocols, with cause-and-effect programming linking fire detection to public announcement systems for swift evacuation.

Iris Waves Securex is working on new advanced multi-tier security elements such as UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems), boom barriers, bollards, and solar-enabled perimeter security solutions, reinforcing its position as a preferred security partner for real estate, government, and enterprise clients.

With this strategic deployment, Iris Waves Securex has strengthened its relationship with Elan Group and now aims to secure additional residential and commercial projects, targeting Rs 12 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

In the recent past Iris Waves secured the Bawal manufacturing plant of global auto major JBM with 24/7 cloud-enabled CCTV surveillance. In addition, the company has long-standing partnerships with real estate giants like M3M, ATS, BPTP, and Omaxe.

“At Iris Waves, we believe in eliminating operational challenges through cutting-edge technologies, delivering fully integrated end-to-end solutions that safeguard and empower businesses,” Mr. Chawla concluded.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Waves

