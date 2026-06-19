Iris Waves deploys Xerox MPS infrastructure at Bechtel India facilities

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Iris Waves, recently recognized as a leading Managed Print Services (MPS) Solution Provider, has successfully implemented Xerox Managed Print Services at the India headquarters of Bechtel India Pvt Ltd in Gurgaon.

Part of the global engineering giant Bechtel Corporation — a Fortune 500 engineering, procurement and Construction Company founded in 1898 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, USA.

Bechtel has steadily expanded its operations in India. Its Indian headquarters operates from Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon, while the company maintains multiple offices and project sites across the country.

Bechtel India currently operates six offices across India along with project and plant site locations in cities including Gurgaon, Chennai, Vadodara and Mumbai.

As part of the deployment, Iris Waves has installed 35 Xerox Colour AltaLink C8225 A3 multifunction printers to modernize Bechtel’s print infrastructure. Each machine delivers high-speed performance of up to 55 pages per minute and carries an approximate value of Rs 5.5 lakh per unit, taking the total capital investment of the project to nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The deployment has been executed across Bechtel’s operational facilities in India under a three-year Fully Assured Service & Maintenance Agreement (FASMA).

Under this engagement model:

Iris Waves will manage the complete lifecycle maintenance and operation of the machines

The customer provides space, electricity and paper supplies

Iris Waves supplies toner, consumables and engineering support

Mr. Manish Singh, Product Manager at Iris Waves

While the CAPEX component of the deployment stands at Rs 1.5 crore, the OPEX-based service revenue is projected to reach approximately Rs 5 crore over the three-year period, according to Mr. Manish Singh, Product Manager at Iris Waves.

After the three-year contract period, the machines will be reviewed for continued use based on performance and customer satisfaction. If required, the systems may be replaced with upgraded machines at prevailing market prices.

The program also includes a buyback mechanism, allowing customers to receive value for existing machines which can be adjusted as a discount when procuring new devices.

Mr. Vikas Guglani, Head of Marketing at Xerox

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Vikas Guglani, Head of Marketing at Xerox said, “Iris Waves has consistently demonstrated strong expertise in deploying advanced Managed Print Services solutions. For Bechtel, Xerox technology combined with Iris Waves’ integration capabilities creates a secure, efficient and sustainable print ecosystem.”



Looking ahead, Iris Waves expects strong growth in enterprise demand for OPEX-driven print infrastructure models.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO & Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO & Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves added, “Enterprises are increasingly shifting toward OPEX-based models for infrastructure. Our Xerox MPS business segment is witnessing strong traction and we anticipate this vertical to reach nearly ₹15 crore in revenue in the near term.”

Iris Waves continues to deliver Managed Print Services and enterprise IT integration solutions for leading organizations including – Oppo, Jubilant, Volvo, PhysicsWallah, British Council, PepsiCo, Reckitt, Fluor, JBM Auto, OYO, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, PNB and Zomato.

Each deployment strengthens the company’s mission to help enterprises modernize operations, enhance security and achieve sustainability goals through technology-driven innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Waves

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