Iris Waves Delivers Multiple Layer Physical Security Projects for Real Estate & IT Corporates

The Delhi based SITC (Security Installation Testing & Commissioning) and Value added System Integrator Iris Waves has successfully executed & delivered multiple security projects in the real estate sector. Securing JKG PalmsCourt, Sri Vardhaman Victoria & CPA Globals projects by installing Fire Alarm Systems and CCTV video surveillance solution.



Delivering at the JKG Palms court Project at Greater Noida, Iris Waves has installed Daksh Fire Safety systems comprising of Smoke Detectors, Fire Alarm Panel, Talk Back Systems & Public Address Systems. Securing Sri Vardhaman Victoria Residential Projects at Gurugram, Iris Waves has installed Daksh Fire Safety system, as advised by their MEP consultants.



Iris Waves while securing CPA Global, an US IT Corporate at Noida Iris has installed Video Surveillance solution from Hikvision and Fire Alarm Systems from PDIL.

Mr. Anand Srivastava, Security & Surveillance Business Head, Iris Waves

The installations are being run and maintained by Iris Wave, while new State of the Art products are being added from time to time Speaking to newsmen, Iris Wave Security & Surveillance Business Head, Mr. Anand Srivastava, said, “We have been installing rugged and tested Daksh Fire Safety Products known for its performance along with Hikvision CCTV Surveillance solution for its seamless reliability.”



Iris is quick in responding to their customers. It provides much renowned electronic security brands like Honeywell, Edwards, Agni etc. It continues to serve large real estate majors like M3M, ATS, BPTP, Omaxe etc. Iris Waves has recently secured JBM Auto Group’s production lines at Haridwar, Bawal & Manesar plants with Advanced Video Surveillance Systems and NVRs with unlimited backup over the cloud. They are also running and maintaining their infrastructures.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Co-Founder and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves

“Iris believes in helping eradicate business pain by using cutting edge technologies and crafting an end to end solution for their valued customers,”said Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Co-Founder and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

