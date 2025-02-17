Iris Waves Delivers 4,000 Samsung Display Panels for Vande Bharat Public Display Solution

- Advertisement -

Recipient of the “Most Trusted SI for Digital Transformation Solutions” award, Iris Waves, a leading technology and value-added system integration enterprise, continues to provide efficient solutions in the digital transformation space.

In a recent bid, Iris Waves successfully delivered Smart Samsung LFD Display Solutions for Indian Railways’ premier Vande Bharat Express Trains. These displays form part of the trains’ Passenger Information System (PIS), facilitating running announcements such as station approaches, commercial ads, and entertainment. Each unit has been installed in IP65-rated enclosures, ensuring protection against sound, vibration, and shocks during train operation.

Additionally, Iris Waves supplied 43-inch and 53-inch Samsung displays for signaling purposes. These hardware solutions come with specialized warranties, recognized as Mobility Products for Indian Railways by Samsung’s OEM, and were installed under the guidance of both Samsung and Iris Waves teams.

Mr. Shyam Kumar, Business Manager of Iris Waves shared, “Iris has supplied 4,000 Samsung LFD units (32-inch) for the Indian Railways, specifically for the Vande Bharat Express Trains operating on the Chennai-Bangalore-Hyderabad route in Southern India. We anticipate more orders soon. Each train requires 132 units for full installation.”

In addition to their work with Indian Railways, Iris Waves has previously delivered a Warehouse Management Solution to Pepsico India, aimed at optimizing their dispatch processes. The hardware and solutions provided help reduce costs, improve performance, and expedite delivery monitoring.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO of Iris Waves stated, “Our installation for the prestigious Vande Bharat Express is a testament to Iris Waves’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. We are expecting another 3,000-unit order in the current fiscal year.”

Chawla emphasized that the company is progressive, with a strong focus on utilizing the latest technology. Iris Waves aims to collaborate closely with its clients, delivering solutions that synergize and add value to their digital transformation initiatives.

