Iris Wave to Manage CCL’s Facilities & IT Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

The Delhi based value added system integrator company – Iris Wave has been signed up by an American owned enterprise CCL, known as The Center of Creative Learning, to run and manage its Facilities & IT Infrastructure here in India.



CCL is a recognized worldwide top ranked, premier leadership development organization. It believes in leadership as the critical lever for igniting positive, transformative, and sustainable change at a time when the world requires new thinking and vision to solve both local and global challenges. Founded in 1970, CCL has been advancing the understanding, practice, development of leadership for the benefit of society worldwide. CCL strives to make the world a better place through more effective leadership.



The Iris team is working with CCL thru its 3 geographical locations mainly with

their Headquarters at the US, its APAC office at Singapore, and the Indian centre,

that is soon becoming a Resourcing Hub. Much of knowledge based work is currently being outsourced to India, Iris Wave had been running CCL’s IT ecosystem and infrastructure,

since a year.

Mr. Muniinder K Anand

Speaking to newsman CCL’s MD India & South Asia, Mr. Muniinder K Anand, said, “CCL as an organization, were keen to have a partner to support their technology services, we found that partner in Iris. Team Iris has been able to support us as a backbone not only in regular maintenance of our facilities but also as a trusted advisor, partner with us and give solution that aligns to our current and future needs “



Iris has deputed an IT specialized team comprising of engineers and managers in Networking, Servers, Storage, Mobility Power Conditioning and other Technology areas.

Its team operates as part of CCL, working from their premise. The shift has rather been significant and welcoming for the company as Indian resources fall economical.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO & Technology Evangilist, Iris Wave

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO & Technology Evangilist, Iris Wave, said, “In our one year of operation CCL’s IT manpower resourcing seem to be shifting towards India rather than its precedent Singapore. We have been able to develop India as a resource center for the company “



Going forward, Iris Wave sees a great future in FMS – Facilities Management System. RIMS – Remote Infrastructure Management Services and the new age MetaVerse Work abilities. Iris see big business in coming times thru providing manpower, resource augmentation in MetaVerse and Specializing in AI AR VR XR.



Iris Waves, in the recent past has supplied to Suzlon Energy Limited, an Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer and the world’s fifth largest wind turbine supplier with a solution for MS SQL Database for their Data Center Servers at Pune. Suzlon Data Centers were using servers to capacity, Iris was able to identify & offer the much needed scalability using MS products in their IT architecture. This gave them a huge performance boost. Iris is running and maintaining the infrastructure for Suzlon.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429