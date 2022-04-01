Iris Wave helps SR Edutech, Coimbatore Set up Educational Mobility Management

- Advertisement -

The Delhi headquartered technology & system integration enterprise – Iris Waves,

as part of their recent EduTech initiative has commissioned a complete enterprise mobility management solution, commonly known as MDM – Mobile Device Management for their much valued Coimbatore based – Sarvahita Education Institution better known as SR Edu Center with 100 Schools and about 1 lac students.

Technology Evangelist Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Iris Waves,

Speaking to newsman, Technology Evangelist Mr Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Iris Waves, said, “The company has distributed Lenovo & Iris Tabs to connect over 5,000 students of the institute using the state of the art MDM solution from Scale Fusion which will help the students and the academia to study from home or anywhere in a secured environment. This solution is designed to have the latest and updated K-12 content handy on these tablets with complete security & manageability built in. The devices are geo fenced (to be used in a particular geography only with complete control on the application).These devices are covered for any kind of mishap under the nationalized ADP program which will be run and managed by Iris for

the institution.”



Iris has been untiringly providing Education technology & Solution since the breaking of Corona Pandemic times, enabling Educational institutes to run and stay connected with their students, continue imparting of education. They have deployed over 8,000 HP Laptops to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Iris eTabs for nLearn solutions for Narayana Institute, Hyderabad, set up Smart Classes of over 1,000 schools at Ladhakh and many more.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.



“We continue significantly empowering Digitalization of India with the education sector as one of the Iris’s strong forte. We have clocked over 200 crores in revenue in the recent past,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, Group Chairman, Mentor & Guide for the Iris group.



Iris also helped the Noida based Public Sector Undertaking – EdCIL, Educational Consultant India Limited to help create Educational Infrastructure at Mauritius. As the Most Preferred IT Distributor, Iris’s partners & associates feel comfortable with their impeccable personal touch, quick response that’s gets them bridge over difficult deals and provide deliveries on time.

