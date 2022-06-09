Iris Global ties up with Team InfoVision to distribute their ATDSC range of Cameras

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, the Delhi based, India’s Most Preferred IT Distribution company founded by the technocrat – Mr Sanjiv Krishen and Ms Kamini Talwar. With their 25 years of successful working in the industry Iris Global has become the “Distributor of Choice”

Iris Global have signed up a Distribution Agreement with Team Infovision Pvt. Ltd to handle their “ATDSC” (Advance Technology Development and Solution Center), a Make in India brand Cameras manufactured in Delhi by Team Infovision. The ATDSC Cameras are best suited for Video Conferencing, Lecture Recording, Live Streaming & Online Teaching beside other applications.

Team Infovision Pvt. Ltd is a Solution-Design-Implementation company. They are the first company to launch Interactive White Board & Smart Classroom concept in 2002, Visualizer in 2003 and Digital Podium in 2005 in India.

In 2013 – 14, Team Infovision had brought in the online teaching concept for education that has multiplied during the recent Corona Virus pandemic times and yet growing stronger. With over 20 years since inception, Team Infovision is known for bringing new ideas, quality products technical knowhow and after sale service support. The group stands at Rs 40 crore turn over today. Seeing Iris’s vast experience and capabilities in the education sectors, their wide reach through Channel, Enterprise & Government sectors, Team Infovision has appointed Iris Global as its National Distributor to handle their ATDSC Cameras distribution business.

Mr Ajay Saini Director, Team Infovision Pvt Ltd

Speaking to newsman, Mr Ajay Saini Director, Team Infovision Pvt Ltd, said “Iris Global has a strong presence across the country, they have delivered several Educational projects in the Private and Government sectors. This tie up will help ATDSC products reach right places through Iris’s Channel Partners, System Integrators and SMB associates swiftly and we shall be able to achieve a 100% growth this fiscal”

Mr. Tarun Kumar Aggarwal, Director, Team Infovision Pvt

Adding further, Mr. Tarun Kumar Aggarwal, Director, Team Infovision Pvt, said, “Our commitments are focused in designing, developing systems and solutions, we find Iris most suitable help to get to the market. They have the vast expertise & experience in the execution of Govt orders and sales through Channel network pan India.”

Team Infovision Pvt. Ltd is also a Northern India Regional Distributor for ViewSonic and LG. They are an approved LG partner for OPS, as they manufacture for LG Interactive Digital Boards that forms an integral part of the functionalities.

Ms Neena Vatts – Senior Vice President, Iris Global

“We are confident, this relationship can go to great heights with our tie up. Team Infovision has brought in the right products at the right time when India is going thru a fast growth trajectory in digital transforming,” said Ms Neena Vatts – Senior Vice President, Iris Global.

Iris has been well known for its Channel Innovation, quick response, and impeccable personal touch. These bring more confidence amongst their partners, they keep coming back with more businesses.

Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, CMD Iris Global

“Iris is delighted to associate with Team Infovision. We see tremendous scope and opportunity in distributing ATDSC products. They have great potential in today’s time for which we shall mobilize our entire channel ecosystem,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global.

Iris Global continues with its untiring campaign on Digital India, enabling Technologies for Education, Work from Home, catering to clients like – Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narayana Institutes, Delhi Govt Schools, Sarvahita Educational Institutes Odissa and Schools in Leh Ladakh including Department of Technical and Higher Education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Under the G2G program, Iris have facilitated partners for supplying a wide range of education tablets to Mauritius through EdCIL (a Govt of India Undertaking) and also for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Cambodia. They have supplied over 7,000 Lenovo Tabs to Tech Mahindra for their workforce Automation.

With its new state-of-the-art facilities in the capital up and running, Iris has diversified into Healthcare & Electronic Security Sectors and is welcoming new opportunities for businesses.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.