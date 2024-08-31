Saturday, August 31, 2024
Iris Global Supplies Surveillance Cameras and Dell Servers for Power Grid Projects in India and Nepal through Delhi-based Partner Delcom

By NCN News Network
Recognized as the most reliable ICT distributor and a leading value-added reseller (VAR) in India Iris Global Services has recently supplied surveillance cameras from Bosch and Sparsh along with Dell servers, to its Delhi-based partner, M/s Delcom Tele System Pvt Ltd.

As an SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) partner, Delcom has designed, supplied, installed, and provided on-going support for these products in grid utilities. These supplies are for various power grid monitoring and automation projects across India and Nepal.

Delcom’s contributions have been pivotal in supplying to multiple power grids, with a significant order consisting of Bosch cameras for the Nepal Electrical Authority (NEA), covering 43 locations. These cameras monitor critical components like isolators, circuit breakers, and fire fighting equipment from remote locations.

Delcom, under a subcontract from GE, placed an order with Iris Global for 300 Bosch surveillance cameras for the NEA project. It has also worked with Powergrid’s National Transmission & Asset Management Center, sourcing IT hardware for 300 substations across India.

Additional supplies include Dell servers for BEST – Mumbai’s SCADA utilities and 400 Sparsh cameras for a power grid project in Bihar.

Mr. Ravindra Singh, MD of Delcom
Delcom has been an Iris Global partner since 2021. Mr. Ravindra Singh, MD of Delcom commended Ms. Kamini Talwar and Ms. Neena Vats of Iris Global for their support, particularly in credit and supply management.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Delcom’s billing with Iris amounted to Rs 4 crores. For 2024-25, they have already conducted business worth Rs 17 crores and anticipate an additional Rs 5 crore order.

Ms. Neena Vats, VP of Iris Global
Ms. Neena Vats, VP of Iris Global, highlighted the significant supplies made to Delcom for large-scale DISCOM projects across India, praising Bosch for its technology leadership and Sparsh as a reputable Made-in-India CCTV brand.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director of Iris Global,
Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director of Iris Global, lauded Delcom’s achievements in the power sector and emphasized the importance of efficient service logistics and credit support in fostering their partnership.

Iris Global has a strong history of supplying IT infrastructure for power DISCOMs in Uttar Pradesh, including 3,500 Acer desktops for UPPCL substations and equipment for Kesco.

In Bihar, Iris Global contributed to the World Bank-aided Rural Women’s Livelihood Project “Jeevika” and supplied Lenovo tablets to EdCIL for ICT infrastructure in Mauritian primary schools.

Iris Global remains committed to supporting India’s digital transformation in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

