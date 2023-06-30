Iris Global supplies Rs 6 Crore worth of Dell Servers and Workstation Products to Mysore Partner

- Advertisement - -

In a recent bid, India’s Premier IT Distributor “Iris Global Services” has supplied their Mysore Partner “Hexagon B2B Solutions” with Dell Compute products worth Rs 6 Crorefor their end customer in the Engineering Services.

Hexagon is a young Iris Global partner since 2017. Having commenced as a Valueadded System Integration Enterprise. have clocked a Rs 15 Cr revenue in March 2023. It has their head office at Mysore and a branch office at Bengaluru.

Hexagon have supplied Dell Compute Products viz – Desktop PCs, Laptops, Storage, Mobile Workstations, Servers and Switches to their end customer -M/s DGS Technical Services Pvt Ltd, a Private Engineering Services firm at Mysore. DGSis delivering engineering consultation services for Infrastructures & Projects.

Mr. Chetan Kumar, Founder -CEO, Hexagon B2B Solutions

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Chetan Kumar, Founder -CEO, Hexagon B2B Solutions said,“ Iris Global’ s services have been very good. They are well managed in logistics and deliveries. They load orders upfront. Iris kept me updated at each and every step they were flexible on deliveries from their warehouse. We had to deliver to 11 locations. Iris co-operated and made sure that these deliveries were made on time.”

“Seeing our past 3-4 years billing and relation Iris has passed us a huge credit and we were able to complete this Rs 6 crore order supply well in time, in1 month.” Mr. Chetan Kumar added.

Iris Global has been delivering to several prestigious corporate projects. Iris Global has supplied office automation computing devices to Tech Mahindra for their work force management during the pandemic time.

Mr. Srinivas, BM, Iris Global Services, Bengaluru

Mr. Srinivas, BM, Iris Global Services, Bengaluru said – “Hexagon have been serving their customers in the Corporate, SME, Software Cos and Education sectors. Iris have been supporting them with Products and Technology for their various projects. We are looking forward for their future orders.”

Iris Global had supplied Dell Computers to a large PSU Bank under their Tech Refresh Scheme for its IT Infrastructures. It has also supplied APC Hi Power UPS systems to a leading American Software App Company.

“We are expecting another repeat order of similar strength within 1-2 months for which we shall rely on Iris for the supplies. Iris has been very supportive from the beginning, be it a 1 lac to a 6 crore credit. Mr. Sriniwas, has been specifically very supportive and transparent. He gives us all the information upfront that helps the transaction go smoothly.” said Mr. Chetan Kumar.

With Mysore moving towards an exponential growth in Infra projects with new companies coming to the city, It’s new Airport & Roads infra has helped in modernization, Manufacturing sectors have already boomed, a investment by a Chip Manufacturer for Rs. 22,000 Cr with the Mysore Maharaja is already in place.

“Today we service 75 to 80 customers & we add 5 to 6 customers each month. We have crossed Rs 15 crore in March 2023, we hope to double this by March 2024.With Iris has been supportive with products and credits – we look to have good business this year.”Mr. Chetan Kumar concluded.

Iris has been known for aiding Partners and helping them structure their business deals extend appropriate credit. Iris also opens their warehouse at midnight to meet urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services.

“Hexagon is our valued partner. They have shown remarkable prowess in managing and expanding business in the Corporate and Enterprise sector. Chetan is a dynamic person who provides the right solutions for customers. We are happy to offer our Products &align appropriate credit to help them deliver in time” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services.

He further said the channel community must realize the potential in Education,& Work Force Management. Iris has also added Telecom and Security to its portfolio. Channel Partners must come forward with their initiatives and efforts.

Iris looks forward to helping them with the right service & support.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.