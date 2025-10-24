Iris Global supplies Rs 5 crore worth of Dell Compute Devices to BEL through Bengaluru Partner Twilight Systems

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has successfully supplied Dell compute hardware worth Rs 5 crore through its Bengaluru-based partner Twilight Systems for deployment at multiple Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) locations across India.

Twilight Systems, an established system integrator since 2016, has been one of Iris Global’s long-standing and valued partners, catering to the IT infrastructure needs of various government, defense and enterprise clients. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Twilight also operates offices in Odisha and Sikkim, serving diverse federal and enterprise requirements.

Ms. Nethra, Director, Twilight Systems

Speaking about the successful execution, Ms. Nethra, Director, Twilight Systems said, “We have sourced Dell products worth Rs 5 crore to support BEL’s infrastructure needs at their pan-India sites. These devices will be used to strengthen BEL’s communication systems nationwide.”

She added that Twilight had earlier set up BEL’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with supplies from Iris Global, reinforcing their role in BEL’s digital transformation journey.

Adding further Nethra stated, “Iris Global consistently provides the best response and support for our requirements. For this BEL project, we procured Dell servers, storage, switches, and endpoint devices from Iris. We expect to do over Rs 35 crore in additional business this fiscal year, particularly for data center and government infrastructure projects.”

Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager, Iris Global

Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager, Iris Global, Bengaluru, highlighted the enduring partnership, saying, “Twilight has been one of our most trusted and loyal partners. They rely on our prompt supply chain, transparent dealings, and quality assurance to deliver critical government projects like BEL on time.”

Twilight Systems is poised for significant expansion, targeting Data Center for government and enterprise sectors this year. A substantial share of products around Rs 35 crore is expected to come through Iris Global, which continues to play a vital role in supporting Twilight’s growth with credit flexibility, logistical assistance and access to advanced technologies.

The partner qualified under the Iris Swiss Bliss Program, earning an exclusive trip to Switzerland. As part of the program, Iris management and its top-performing partners embarked on a five-day experiential retreat aimed at expressing gratitude, deepening relationships, and exploring new avenues for business growth.

Ms. Nethra further appreciated Iris’s partner-centric approach, noting, “Our relationship with Iris Global is built on trust. They understand our challenges, provide timely solutions and offer flexible credit terms that help us scale faster. We value their continued support in driving our

business deeper into critical sectors.”

Iris Global has previously partnered with Twilight for key government initiatives such as the Odisha ITMS Project, as well as projects in Sikkim and Chandigarh. The company is well regarded for delivering high-value public sector projects through its partner ecosystem. In recent years, Iris supplied ICT infrastructure to the Government of Telangana’s Stamps & Revenue Department and delivered for Maharashtra State’s Digital Education Program.

As a “Partners First” organization, Iris Global actively helps partners structure complex deals, provides financial and logistical support and ensures on-time delivery. The company’s partner-friendly policies include flexible credit options and even late-night warehouse operations to meet urgent deadlines. This agility and responsiveness have made Iris the preferred choice among resellers, system integrators, and channel partners nationwide.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder – CMD of the Iris Group

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services commented, “Twilight Systems has built a credible reputation by successfully serving BEL and other major clients. We are proud to stand beside them by providing the best-in-class technology solutions and operational support. With their strong presence in Govt and enterprise sectors, we look forward to deepening our engagement as they expand into Data Center, HPC, and AI-led projects.”

Iris Global has been expanding its Make-in-India portfolio, offering a wide range of indigenous solutions across compute, servers, networking, cyber security, telecom, and surveillance domains. The company has strengthened domestic value creation by onboarding Indian manufacturers such as – INP, HLBS, and Exatron for compute and storage solutions, alongside global and local partners like Ruckus, TP-Link, Molex, Infinity Labs, Haltdos, MapleCloud, and Persistent for networking and cyber security offerings.

Iris Global continues to power mission-critical projects across Government, Defense, Education, BFSI, Telecom, and Enterprise sectors, with a commitment to technology excellence and partner empowerment.

For FY 2025–26, the company has set a revenue target of Rs 4,000 crore, driven by robust partner relationships, a diversified portfolio, and rising nationwide demand for digital and infrastructure modernization.

