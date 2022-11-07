Iris Global Supplies Rs 4 Crore worth of Acer Devices to KPO Client of Chandigarh Partner

- Advertisement - -

India’s Most Preferred IT Distributor “Iris Global Services” has recently delivered Acer Computers & IT Hardware products to its Chandigarh Partner “Paramatrix Info Solutions Pvt Limited.”



Paramatrix has been a System Integrator for 2 decades servicing the Central & State Government, Scientific Research & Education Sectors, eGovernance sectors, MHRD-funded Institutes and SMBs, dealing in all major OEMs. They have now partnered with Iris Global’s for their supplies.

Speaking to newsman, Mr Vishal Gupta, Director Paramatrix Info said, “The company had got the order from a KPO customer. We sourced 700 Acer Desktops from Iris Global, we also sourced an additional 1,400 nos of Acer Displays for the supplies”



Iris Global, in the recent past – has helped setting up IT Classes & Labs for the NVSS – Navodya Samiti Schools pan India. These supplies have helped the schools to restart education soon after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. It has supplied to various educational institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their business deals,

extending appropriate credit limits, even opening their warehouses at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.



Mr. Sandeep Sharma,Branch Manager, Chandigarh, Iris Global

“Paramatrix holds a strong foot in the Government and Educational sectors”said Mr. Sandeep Sharma,Branch Manager, Chandigarh, Iris Global, “They have a greater thrust in education area” They have delivered to various reputable educational institutions. They are our new partner since April 2022. We are supporting them for their orders, with supplies logistic and credit limits”



Iris Global is continuing its untiring campaign on Digital India, enabling Technologies for Education. It had secured orders and completed setting up Smart IT Classes & Labs in over 132 locations across the country which has helped students to connect with their latest academics.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

“We welcome Paramatrix into our Iris channel family. They have an appreciable experience and a huge client base in Central, State Governments as well as in the sunshine sector of Education,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman Iris Global Services.

Iris Global has brands & products to serve any project that SIs Channel Partners are looking for. Through years, Iris Global has been servicing them with prompt order loading, on time deliveries while keeping a transparent good relation going.