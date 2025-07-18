Iris Global Supplies Rs 100 Cr worth of Dell Compute & APC Power Products

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, has executed a landmark supply of IT infrastructure products worth Rs 100 crore to its long-standing Delhi-based partner, Subha Technical Services (STSPL), for Government and Federal sector projects.

Over the past year, Subha Technical has sourced high-end compute hardware and power solutions for projects across Government, Defense, PSUs, and other federal institutions. With a significant surge in government IT spending and a growing emphasis on tech-driven governance, partners like Subha Tech have relied on Iris Global’s unmatched responsiveness and product availability to execute large-scale deployments.

In a recent consignment, Iris Global delivered compute products worth Rs 35 crore, including laptops, desktops, storage systems, and servers from global brands like Dell, HP and APC. These were accompanied by advanced cloud computing and cyber security solutions40% of which was fulfilled through Dell and HP infrastructure. Iris also supplied APC power solutions for diverse installations across India.

Established in 2000, Subha Technical began as a SITC partner for Compaq and later HP. Their association with Iris Global began in 2014 with APC and HP and expanded in 2019 to include Dell.

Subha Tech has surpassed Rs.100 crore in revenue, propelled by its strategic focus on federal sector engagements and deep capabilities in AI and machine learning. The company provides end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions—including site delivery, installation, personnel training, and ongoing facility management.

Specializing in turnkey solutions for government and federal departments, Subha Tech offers comprehensive services across:

Network and Cyber security

Data Protection and Forensics

Compliance with DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) guidelines

Telecom and Networking (WAN, LAN, STM-1 to STM-4, Firewalls)

Endpoints, Servers, Storage, and Backup Systems

From design and implementation to training and managed services, Subha Tech continues to set benchmarks in secure and future-ready IT architecture.

With a workforce of 300+, including 250 trained engineers, the company operates out of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Kolkata, servicing remote regions including Port Blair, Karwar-Goa, Kochi, Vizag, and Guwahati.

Mr. Sushant Giri, CEO, Subha Technical Services

Mr. Sushant Giri, CEO, Subha Technical Services shared, “We share a direct and long-standing relationship with Mr. Sanjiv Krishen and Ms. Kamini Talwar. I speak with them personally to meet our project needs. We use a mix of Make in India and global brands to build secure and scalable IT infrastructure. As federal demands grow, we look forward to stronger offerings in network security from Iris Global. With MeitY’s guidelines evolving, selected global brands are being permitted, and Iris helps us align effectively. This year, we’re aiming for Rs 300 crore in business.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD, Iris Global Services added,“Sushant has a strong command in executing Government projects. Their delivery record has been exemplary. We deeply value our relationship with Subha Tech and remain committed to supplying them with cutting-edge technologies from global leaders like Dell and APC. These solutions ensure high ROI and future-readiness.”

Iris Global is further boosting its Make in India drive by partnering with Exatron for compute, server, and endpoint products. Its cyber security and networking portfolio has also expanded with brands like Ruckus, Infinity Labs, TP-Link, Molex, Haltdos, and Persistent.

“We at Iris Global take pride in our customer-first approach. With structured support, fast accessibility, and seamless execution, we empower partners to grow faster. Our goal is always to provide easy, timely solutions,” Mr. Krishen concluded.

Looking ahead, Subha Tech is optimistic about scaling new heights. “We plan to source another Rs 200 crore worth of hardware from Iris this fiscal,”Mr. Giri stated confidently.

Irishas recently signed a distribution agreement with Panasonic for marketing their LED Video Wall and Professional Display Solutions across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global Services

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 198