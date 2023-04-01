Iris Global Supplies HFCL Switches for IIT Bhubaneswar

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services, India’s most preferred IT Distributor has supplied HFCL wifi Access Points to the country’s premier engineering institute – The IIT Bhubaneswar by its partner – M/s GL Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd based at the city.

GL Tech Solution is an Iris Partner since 8 years having specialization in system integration for Government projects. They have delivered Cloud Managed wifi connectivity by using HFCL Access Points.

HFCL, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd, is one of the largest private sector Indian telecom companies. It manufactures state-of-the-art telecom equipment besides delivering innovative and customized end to end turnkey telecom solutions. They are a global leader in telecommunication products, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems & implements telecommunication networks.

Iris Global has recently been brought in for distribution of HFCL’s Telecom products such as – Access Points, Switches and Antennas for SMB & Enterprise users thru its Channel Partners and Distribution Network across 24 cities pan India.

Mr. Priyabrat Mohanty, Proprietor of GL Tech Solution

peaking to newsman, Mr. Priyabrat Mohanty, Proprietor of GL Tech Solution, said, “We have sourced and installed 190 nos of L2 Managed Access Points of HFCL worth Rs 42 Lac from Iris Global Services. We have executed the installation and presently maintaining the site with full backup support & services”

Ms. Neena Vats, Vice President, Iris Global Services.

HFCL Access Points allow enterprises to connect computing devices thru widely implemented user friendly last mile connectivity with better efficiency.

“HFCL products are highly user-friendly. They have immediate use in Govt, SMB & Enterprise connectivity. Their performance in today’s time makes it a necessity,” said Ms. Neena Vats, Vice President, Iris Global Services.

The HFCL products carry a certification and come with a replacement warranty. Their products are manufactured under the Govt’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. Customers use them for their perfect connectivity.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

“We are happy to see HFCL high technology telecom products being delivered by our partners. They perform with better connectivity for all sectors,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

“We are adding into our portfolio products of high demands. We are also lining up more orders with HFCL as the fiscal is coming to closure,” Mr. Krishen concluded.

