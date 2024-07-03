Iris Global Supplies Dell Compute Products worth Rs. 5 Cr for Telangana and AP Gov Projects

- Advertisement -

India’s Most Popular IT Distributor ‘Iris Global Services’ has supplied Dell Computing Products worth Rs 5 crore to their partner ‘Parity Systems’ for its various state projects at Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.



Parity System has been an Iris Global partner since a 2022. It specializes in setting up educational centers and schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They have been executing projects for the corporate enterprises and state universities. Parity System is an authorize Dell partner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mr. Athicom Siddharth, Founder Partner – Parity System

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Athicom Siddharth, Founder Partner – Parity System said, “The company received an order from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Mylavaram Road, Nuzvid for setting up their eLabs at their campus for B.Tech engineering students. We placed the hardware order for 100 Dell Desktops on Iris Global. They made the delivery on time at our Hyderabad office from where our team took it to the client sites. We completed the project in 3 weeks.”

Parity Systems operate from their HO at Hyderabad and branch office at Vijayawada. The 30% part of their turnover comes from Education sector– 50% from Government and another 20% from Corporate sector.

Siddharth said, “Personally my relation with Iris has been since 10 yrs, however with Parity Systems it has been 2 years. Their services have always been good, they gave us beyond the line support and a 45 days credit to enable the transaction, we appreciate their gesture and made our payments on time – that helps in further strengthening our business relationship. We have done business worth Rs 5 crore in the last fiscal with them. We look forward for bigger engagements this year with Iris.”

Parity also supplied Dell Desktops, Laptops and servers to Malla Reddy University to facilitate Labs and Smart classrooms. This shall benefit over 2,000 engineering students on their academic curriculum.



Parity’s supplied Dell Laptops for the employees at Triniti Advanced Software Labs Pvt Ltdlevel 5 company located at Begumpet, Hyderabad. Parity has been servicing for their IT requirements and have supplied them with Dell Laptops worth 70 lacs for their workforce. They delivered Finisar Technology India Pvt. Ltd – a US based software developing enterprise located at Hitech city, Hyderabad with Dell laptops for their employees worth Rs 40 lacs in the last 6 months – it has previously supplied Rs 50 Lac thru the year, making a total supplyof Rs 90 lacs, over various orders.



In the Government Federal sectors for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states, Parity supplied Dell Desktops and Laptops worth Rs 50 Lacs which includes supplied to CCLA (The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) which is the chief controlling authority for the revenue administration consisting of Revenue, Survey, Settlement & Land Records and Urban Land Ceiling wings.



“Post election appreciable opportunities are rising in Govt Federal and other sectors. Parity has good experience in these sectors through years. We have been servicing them with prompt order loading and executing deliveries on time,” said Mr Asghar Khan, BM – AP &TG Iris Global Services.



Siddharth said, “Iris is open to partners; they are friendly and have provided good support to us. In future, Parity is looking forward for the same. We are eyeing bigger projects worth Rs 5 to 10 Cr and our first preference is Iris.”



Iris has been a Partner-friendly distribution house. It helps Channel Partners, SIs and Associates by structuring their difficult business deals, extending appropriate credit and handling critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.



Iris has delivered for various projects in the Education Sector. It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Tabs to prestigious institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, Sarvahitha Educational foundation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It helped set up Smart Classes in over 1,000 Schools in Ladakh’s under the Sarva Shikha Abhiyan.

Mr Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.

“We value our relation with Parity Systems. Siddharth and his team have a strong hold in the state government sectors. They have remarkably delivered for Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Malla Reddy Institutes catering to their engineering students with Dell Compute products. Dell is known for delivering the best. Iris is always ready with their professional services to meet their project requirements and help them grow,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.



Parity has also supplied the Woman and Child Welfare dept and many more government departments in Telangana and Andhra Pradeshwith Dell Computer Products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global Services

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 139