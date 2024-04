Iris Global supplies Dell Compute products for ISRO, Defence & Scientific Research thru Hyderbad Partner

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has made supplies to their Hyderabad partner “Vama Industries Ltd” Dell Compute products for integration at the Indian Space Research Organization-ISRO, the Defense as well as for the Scientific Research installations.

Vama Industries Ltd is a system integration enterprise incepted in year 2004 based out of Hyderabad. They have been an Iris Global partner for more than 10 years. Vama also operating from Delhi, Mumbai and shall soon open their Bangalore branch. With strength of 60 personnel they recorded a turnover of Rs 11 crore last fiscal. Vama is engaged in Cad Cam based Design Engineering Services for American companies, it also delivers System integration projects for Defense, Scientific Research and DRDO installations for the central government.

Vama, in the last decade have delivered installations worth Rs 40 crore which includes – Hierarchical Storage Management where EMC Storage, Dell Servers as well as Spectra logic storage solution were involved.

Mr. Rama Raju MD, Vama Technologies

Speaking to newsman Mr. Rama Raju MD, Vama Technologies said, “Our relation with Iris is very strong. They are a top notch distributor. They are quick in action, they gave us an immediate response – their support & services are extremely good,” “We normally do Rs 5 to 10 cr biz with Iris, we are waiting for ISRO projects to materialize. We been sourcing Dell Servers, Storage and Networking products from

Iris and used them for Defense Labs and ISRO installations,” he said.



Iris Global has been the “Most Preferred IT Distributor”. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivery on time and transparent service. They have been helping Partners by structuring their difficult business deals. They open their warehouses at midnight to meet urgent critical delivery deadlines.

“In the forthcoming year 2024-25, we see better business. Once the new govt settles, the speed of business will increase. We expect to do more biz with Iris and cross Rs 15 crore,” Mr. Rama Raju concluded.

Mr. Asghar Khan, Branch Manager Hyderabad, Iris Global Services.

“We are supporting Vama Technologies with latest product and services. They are strong in Scientific installations in the central govt sectors, “We expect to help them grow their business in coming years” said Mr. Asghar Khan, Branch Manager Hyderabad, Iris Global Services.

Iris, in the recent past, has supplied an APC Symmetra Modular UPS of 225 KVA to power the highly critical installation of 1 Petaflop HPC (High Performance Compute cluster) Super Computer for PRL-ISRO Data Center.

Iris also delivered Ruckus Controllers and Access Points for Chennai Airport. Iris is ready to support orders from partners in Aviation solution business.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen Founder CMD, Iris Global Services.

“Iris significantly continues in empowering space, scientific research and the defense sector of India. We see immense opportunities in the aviation sectors too where, Partners, SIs must use the opportunity coming at these times,” “The supplies to Vama Technologies are yet another imitative of Iris towards enabling India towards modernizing Indian infrastructures,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen Founder CMD, Iris Global Services.

