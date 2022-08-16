Iris Global Supplies Delhi Partner with Acer Desktops worth Rs 5.5 Crore

- Advertisement - -

The Delhi-based IT Computer & Mobility Distribution Company ‘Iris Global Services’ has recently supplied their Delhi partner ‘Inca Infotech Technologies Pvt Ltd’ with Rs 5.50 Crore worth of Acer Desktops for upgrading & modernizing the Banking IT Infrastructure of Delhi & Chandigarh Zones of United Bank of India. The 2 Zones of UBI constitutes – Delhi Zonal Office (North Delhi & Central Delhi Regional Offices) and Chandigarh Zonal office (Jalandhar, Shimla, Hissar & Karnal Regional offices).

Mr. Gopal Tripathi, MD, Inca Infotech Technologies

Speaking to newsman Mr. Gopal Tripathi, MD, Inca Infotech Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “Iris has supplied us Desktops, 550 nos. of Acer Desktops for UBI Delhi zone and another 580 nos. for the UBI Chandigarh zone. UBI’s upgrading with new Desktop was much needed to beef up the speed and reduce response time for customer deliveries. The up gradation of their IT Infrastructure was done after their merger with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank.”

Inca Infotech has been doing business for the last 22 years, specializing in the BFSI sectors with clients like – RBI, SBI, PNB, CBI, PSB, BOB, Canara Bank along with servicing many other nationalized banks as well as HDFC, IndusInd Bank in the private banking sectors. Inca Infotech has also been rendering IT FMS & AMC services to these Banks for their IT Hardware and Aadhar Enabled centres.

Inca Infotech supplies IT Hardware, handles IT FMS and Maintenance businesses for BFSI, Defence and other Central Govt organizations. The company has reported their 2021 – 2022 financial year revenue closing at Rs 16 crore. They expect to do Rs 21 Crore revenue in the present fiscal, eyeing BFSI, Education, Health and Defence. They joined the Iris Partner Bandwagon in 2018.

Iris Global has been the ‘Distributor of Choice.’ Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivery on time and transparent service. Their new state-of-the-art facility head office has been primarily made with a focus on Partner Services. Iris has been helping Partners by structuring their difficult business deals. They open their warehouses at midnight to meet urgent critical delivery deadlines.

Inca Infotech has been an Iris Global partner for the last 4 years. They installed the supplied Acer Desktops at UBI’s various Banks branches along with other hardware. With their HO at Delhi, Inca also operates from its branch offices at – Bangalore, Mumbai, Jallandhar, Jaipur, Dehradun and Kolkata.

Iris, in the recent past, had delivered Samsung Tabs to a banking insurance communion. Under the GOI Finance Ministry rejig of Banks, a major Banking Communion had automated their Sales Force to perform during the pandemic to help streamline sales functions and their Pan India customers can have quicker response over their concerns for all insurance needs.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director – Iris Global Services.

“Iris continues significantly in empowering Digitalization of India. The supplies to Inca Infotech, our valued partner for their BFSI deliveries are yet another imitative enabling India towards modern digitalization,” said Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services.

