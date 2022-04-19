Iris Global Supplies 4000 LG TFTs to Chennai Partner for Corporate Display Integration

- Advertisement -

India’s Most Preferred IT Distribution Company – Iris Global Services, also known as the Doyen of Indian IT distribution has recently supplied it’s Chennai Partner ‘Airwave Communication’ with LG TFT display devices.



Airwave is Iris Global’s new valued partner since a year, an authorized Rate Contract

Holder for LG LFDs and Signages in ELCOT (the nodal agency for Tamil Nadu State Govt IT purchases) Airwaves has been supplying all their LG requirements sourcing them from Iris.

Mr. Balaji MohanRaj, Managing Partner at Airwaves Communications

Speaking to newsman Mr. Balaji MohanRaj, Managing Partner at Airwaves Communications, said, “Iris Global, has supplied us 4,000 Nos of 27 inches LG TFTs. These products have been installed and integrated for our corporate client’s offices at Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad. They have used the devices for computing displays. The supply is amounting to Rs 8.5 Crore.”



“Iris has been very helpful to us with their prompt deliveries. Mr Immanuel’s efforts have been truly commendable. We have also sourced and supplied LG TFTs from Iris for the State Educational Teachers Training program and we are planning on Security Projects soon,” Mr. Balaji Mohan Raj added.



Iris Global has been “The Distributor of Choice”. Partners prefer Iris to get their orders loaded quickly 24x7x365. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

Mr Immanuel Jebaraj, Branch Manager, Tamil Nadu, Iris Global.

“Airwave Communications has a strong presence with the state Govt of Tamil Nadu. They are working with LG thru ELCOT. In most of the state’s display requirements Iris has been their preferred distribution partner. We like to support them with our efficient logistics services which will definitely help them grow,” said Mr Immanuel Jebaraj, Branch Manager, Tamil Nadu, Iris Global.



Iris Global, in the recent past has helped partner withholding stocks and even making deliveries at their various client’s installation sites. Iris help comes in a big way for Partners who look doing more projects with them. Iris assesses and help them by extending credit and even opening their warehouse at odd hours to meet the urgent critical delivery deadline.



Iris has enabled a new partner with the supply of 1,000 Samsung mobiles. Iris’s helped them in structuring their deal, perfectly end to end. Welcoming with their invincible personal touch, they completed the supply promptly and efficiently.

