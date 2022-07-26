Iris Global Supplies 4,000 HP Desktops, 3,500 Acer Displays & 10,000 Wacom Tablets to Bengaluru Partner’s large IT Infra Projects from Ed-Tech & IT Cos

- Advertisement - -

India’s Premier IT Distributor “Iris Global Services”, has recently supplied its

Karnataka state Bengaluru Partner “ProSol IT” with HP Computing Device, Acer Peripherals and Wacom Tablets to a tune of Rs 28 crore.



ProSol IT, has been an Iris Global `valued partner since a decade. Established in 2013. ProSol has its head office in Bengaluru, with support offices at Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur and an international office at Singapore. Being a system integration company, it caters mainly in delivering IT infrastructure, comprising of supplying Computers & IT Hardware, Network solutions, Interactive Displays, Security Surveillance and Managed support services along with other IT solutions.

Mr. Amit Kumar Rakhecha, Partner at ProSol IT

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Amit Kumar Rakhecha, Partner at ProSol IT said, “Iris Global, has supplied us 4,000 HP Desktops for a large EdTech enterprise IT integration project. We are setting up their centers across 500 locations in the country integrating their AV, Systems, IT Infra, Network and Surveillance. Iris made the supplies for the PC integration products providing us with HP Desktops to a tune of Rs 18 crores.”



Iris Global has been delivering for various projects in the Education Sector. Its has delivered a huge order towards setting up Smart IT Labs and Office Automation for the Delhi Government Schools that helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Iris Tabs to prestigious institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Furthur adding Mr Anil Kumar, Partner at ProSol IT said, “Iris has supported us in delivering thru a challenging 500 locations pan India. Ms Kamini Talwar had been at the forefront, she along with their Bengaluru Branch Head Mr. Srinivas assured us their won’t be any issue of connectivity. We used a large part of their branch network, warehousing help for the deliveries. They Enabled us to deliver what customer wanted”





Iris has also supplied ProSol and assisted in Multi location delivery of 3,500 Acer Monitor Displays for a Large Technology company based out of Bangalore – worth Rs 4 crores, in the last 10 months. With more deliveries running until March 2023.



“Iris understands the business well as a distributor. They comes as an extended arm, they know the pain points. the needs of a business, its sensitivity of the project, delivery urgencies. they are very forthcoming. During the Covid period of June to Sept 2020, Iris had supplied us 10,000 no’s of Wacom Pen Tablets worth Rs 6.5 crore, as during these tough time- learning from home had started and we leveraged our strengths along with Iris to deliver these across the country to individual teacher’s houses,” Mr. Amit concluded.



Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service. Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global

“ProSol has a strong presence in Education, Ed tech, IT Technology and Start up Sectors. They have done a business of Rs 185 crore this year. We are helping them with our prompt network, holding of stocks and aiding deliveries to their last mile customers. Our efficient logistics services and supporting credit will help them grow further and beyond,” said Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global.



Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global

“Iris is a partner friendly organization, we are always eager to take an extra step to help comfort the partners, they keep coming back with more business,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services. “We value our relation with ProSol. We have been supplying them promptly for their requirements. Amit and Anil are dynamic entrepreneurs who will go far in delivering right solutions for their customers, country wide.”

