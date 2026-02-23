Iris Global Strengthens FMCG Data Center with HPE IT Infrastructure via Mysuru Partner Raman IT

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has successfully delivered HP Enterprise–grade compute and storage infrastructure worth Rs 5 crore to its long-standing partner Raman IT Pvt Ltd, enabling a large-scale data center technology refresh for a mission-critical FMCG enterprise in Mysuru.

The deployment was executed at the data center of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, one of India’s most respected FMCG brands, marking its third major infrastructure modernization in partnership with Raman IT. The project strengthens high-availability enterprise systems, spanning compute, unified storage, power switching, and network infrastructure, while also supporting AI-based surveillance analytics and business-critical applications.

The delivered solution comprises enterprise-grade HP servers, storage systems, switching, and compute infrastructure, forming the backbone of a modernized, scalable, and secure data center environment optimized for surveillance workloads, storage-intensive operations, and resilient network performance.

Led by industry veteran Sanjiv Krishen, recently recognized as IT Man of the Year, along with Director Kamini Talwar, Iris Global continues to reinforce its leadership through a partner-first, service-driven approach. With over two decades of excellence, Iris Global has consistently enabled national-scale digital infrastructure across government, defense, BFSI, education, and enterprise sectors.

Iris Global and Raman IT share a 20-year relationship, beginning in 2006. Over the years,

Iris Global has supported Raman IT with advanced technology platforms and dependable supply-chain execution across government, enterprise, and institutional projects nationwide.

Founded in 1991, Raman IT has evolved from computer assembly into a full-scale System Integration and Technology Consulting (SITC) organization. Headquartered in Mysuru with a newly established corporate office in Bengaluru, the company serves government, corporate, and education sectors, with deep specialization in high-security surveillance systems and data center infrastructure.

Mr. Harish Raman, Managing Director, Raman IT Pvt Ltd

Speaking to the media, Mr. Harish Raman, Managing Director, Raman IT Pvt Ltd said, “We deliver end-to-end surveillance and IT infrastructure ecosystems—integrating cameras, VMS, storage, AI-based analytics, and design-to-build data center compute with managed services. Surveillance contributes nearly 50% of our revenue, while data center solutions and networking account for the remainder. We procured HP enterprise storage and compute from Iris Global worth Rs 5 crore as part of our ongoing technology refresh initiatives.”

Raman IT achieved a turnover of Rs 35 crore in FY 2024–25 and is on track to reach Rs 55 crore in FY 2025–26, supported by a team of over 100 professionals across Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The company is currently executing high-security surveillance and data center projects for RBI, ISRO, major seaports, airports, and other critical public infrastructure, alongside multiple smart campus and education deployments that continue to grow at 10% year-on-year.

Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager – Bengaluru, Iris Global

Mr. Srinivas, Branch Manager – Bengaluru, Iris Global added, “Raman IT’s strong presence in government data centers and surveillance projects has made them a key partner for Iris Global. Our timely deliveries, structured support, and responsive service ensure seamless execution of their mission-critical deployments.”

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services said, “Raman IT has consistently delivered complex, design-to-build data center and surveillance projects across government sectors. Iris Global is expanding its portfolio through Make in India initiatives with Exatron, while strengthening networking and cyber security offerings with Ruckus, TP-Link, Molex, Haltdos, Infinity Labs, and Persistent.”

Iris Global has also recently executed large-scale government supplies for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, further reinforcing its role as a backbone partner in India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem.

