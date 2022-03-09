Iris Global signs a Distribution Agreement with HFCL

- Advertisement -

“Iris Global Services” has signed a Distribution Agreement with HFCL – Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd, one of the largest private sector Indian telecom companies. It manufactures state-of-the-art telecom equipment besides delivering innovative and customized end to end turnkey telecom solutions.

Ms Neena Vats, Vice President – Iris Global

Speaking to newsman, Ms Neena Vats, Vice President – Iris Global said, “HFCL products are highly user-friendly and have immediate use in SMB & Enterprise connectivity. Their performance in today’s pandemic time makes it a necessity.”

HFCL is a global leader in telecommunication products, optical fiber cables

and intelligent power systems & implements telecommunication networks,

Iris Global has recently been brought in for distribution of HFCL’s Telecom products

such as Access Points, Switches, Antennas for SMB & Enterprise users.

Iris Global shall be distributing these products thru its Channel Partners and Distribution Network. Iris spans across India with its 22 cities presence.

Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President HFCL Ltd

While speaking on this alliance, Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President HFCL

Ltd said,“We are pleased to expand our distribution network with Iris Global as it will augment our efforts in amplifying the availability of our Access Solutions. Their strong supply chain network, backed by a state of art IT backbone will definitely help us in gaining a stronger foothold in this domain and further accelerate our mission of connecting the unconnected.

HFCL Access Points are widely implemented as user friendly last mile connectivity

for end customers’ devices allowing other Wi-Fi devices to connect to a wired network.

Their Switches allow enterprises users for parallel connectivity for their computing devices

while the HFCL Antennas facilitate receiving and streaming Data traffic while the UBR – Unlicensed Band Radio or Free Radio frequency is largely used for particularly smaller area or cluster to control or maintain the heavy network usage like Highways, Corporate Business parks, Markets etc The HFCL products carry a certification and come with a replacement warranty. They are largely used by SMBs & Enterprise customers for their perfect connectivity

Mr Sanjiv Krishen Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.

“We are delighted to have HFCL onboard. Their high technology telecom products with rich features bring a good point of advantage in business connectivity for small, medium and large consumer sectors. They will help India connect better.” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen Founder Chairman, Iris Global Services.



Iris Global has recently diversified into the distribution of Medical & Healthcare Products seeing the aggravating Corona Virus Pandemic situation in the country.