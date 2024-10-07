Iris Global Sales Kick Off 23-24 Targets Rs 3500 Revenue

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, India’s leading IT Distribution Company, held its 23-24 Sales Kickoff event in Bangkok, Thailand from August 7 to August 10, 2024.

The event brought together Iris’s top performers and Management, along with teams from Product, Finance, and Warehousing.



The purpose was to educate, motivate and recognize Iris’s standout performers, who shared their success stories across various brands and discussed business achievements.

The kickoff program emphasized business ethics, maintaining high standards, and reviewing the previous year’s performance to plan for the coming fiscal year. Iris Global, which achieved a revenue of Rs 2700 crore last year, aims to increase this to Rs 3500 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

The annual meeting focused on:

– Expanding Iris’s footprint beyond its 26 locations

– Increasing partnerships and vendor relationships

– Ensuring profitable growth

– Timely payment concerns

– Enhancing value for vendors and partners

– Improving customer satisfaction through better services

Principal OEMs such as Acer and LG, along with channel financing partner Incred, joined the event. Over 70 delegates participated in this 4 day sales training program, aimed at growing each brand’s business.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director of Iris Global Services

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director of Iris Global Services remarked, “The event was highly motivating for everyone involved. It fostered mutual confidence and excellent networking. Our team is now fully charged and ready to tackle the challenges ahead.”

The meeting also involved a review of business trends and necessary actions for future growth. The event concluded with a focus on generating new opportunities and strengthening relationships with existing partners, enhancing OEM engagement, and facilitating deal closures.

The program included various activities such as sightseeing and hiking, providing a holistic rejuvenation experience for all participants.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD of Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD of Iris Global Services, expressed his appreciation for the training and knowledge-sharing program, which saw significant contributions from the company’s vendors.

He said, “I am pleased with the new ideas and knowledge shared during the program. Our vendors dedicated their valuable time to impart essential training, and their efforts were greatly appreciated. These insights will not only help our team improve their performance but also encourage them to explore more opportunities for growth.”

The initiative underscores Iris Global’s commitment to continuous learning and development, fostering stronger partnerships with vendors and empowering employees with the tools to excel.

