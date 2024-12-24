Iris Global Powers Nasik Partner – Omega Systems’ Success

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services continues to set benchmarks by empowering its partners across diverse sectors. Its latest milestone involves supporting Nasik-based Omega Systems with HP, Acer, and Dell compute products worth Rs 50 crore for Maharashtra’s National Health Mission (NHM) project.

Omega Systems, which specializes in IT system integration, achieved a turnover of Rs 113 crore under the NHM program, with Iris Global supplying nearly half of the required hardware and software solutions.

Mr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Managing Partner and Director of Omega Systems

“Of our Rs 113 crore turnover in the NHM project, Rs 50 crore came through Iris Global’s supplies,” said Mr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Managing Partner and Director of Omega Systems. Despite a decade-long association, 2024-25 marks a significant business breakthrough for the two companies. Suryavanshi highlighted that Iris provided an additional Rs 30 crore in credit support, enabling Omega to scale operations rapidly.

The partnership’s success stems from Iris’s efficient decision-making and strong logistical capabilities. “The Iris team, including Mr. Pathan and Ms. Kamini Talwar, has been incredibly supportive. Their prompt credit facilitation and user-friendly processes empowered us to execute large-scale orders with ease,” added Suryavanshi.

The collaboration has allowed Omega Systems to enhance its focus on healthcare IT solutions post-COVID. Their NHM initiatives align with India’s National Health Policy 2017, aiming for universal health coverage and sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

While healthcare is a growing focus, Omega Systems has long been a dominant force in Maharashtra’s school education sector, with significant contributions to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The company serves over 65,000 government-aided schools, controlling 90-95% of the business in this flagship central government program.

Mr. Hirekhan M. Pathan, Regional Manager (West India), Iris Global

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Hirekhan M. Pathan, Regional Manager (West India), Iris Global stated, “Omega Systems’ focus on healthcare and education in Maharashtra has made them a valuable partner in our channel ecosystem. With efficient logistics and tailored credit solutions, we are proud to support their mission.”

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director Iris Global Services

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, praised Omega Systems’ impact, “As a partner-friendly organization, we go the extra mile to support partners like Omega with credit flexibility, deal structuring, and a personal touch. Their contributions to the education and healthcare sectors are truly commendable.”

Iris Global has recently expanded its offerings by partnering with Exatron, a Make in India initiative for compute server storage and endpoint products. These innovations will further strengthen Iris’s ability to serve sectors like education and healthcare.

With over 27 years of experience, Iris Global Services remains India’s “Most Preferred IT Distribution Company”, known for its quick response, access to cutting-edge technology, and reliable deliveries.

Looking ahead, Omega Systems plans to expand its expertise in Cloud Computing, aligning with evolving market demands and government initiatives. Omega Systems is on track to cross the Rs 100 crore turnover mark in FY 2025, reinforcing its position as a key player in Maharashtra’s IT ecosystem.

