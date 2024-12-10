Iris Global Partners with Exatron to Revolutionize India’s Enterprise IT Ecosystem & Achieve Rs 100 Crore in Enterprise IT Solutions Revenue

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services, one of India’s premier IT distributors, has announced a strategic distribution partnership with Bengaluru-based Exatron, a leading Make in India compute product manufacturer. This collaboration aims to promote Exatron’s cutting-edge enterprise IT infrastructure products across the country.

Exatron: Empowering Enterprises with Indian Innovation

Exatron is known for its diverse product portfolio, including servers, storage solutions, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI solutions, and workstations. These products cater to a range of sectors, including defense, education, healthcare, government, industrial applications, transportation and logistics, Data centers and Enterprise customers.

Mr. Satheesh Vasireddy, Chief Revenue Officer, Exatron Servers Manufacturing Pvt Ltd

“Our products are designed to meet the evolving needs of IT enterprises, SMEs, and data centers. With Iris Global’s extensive channel partner network and Pan-India presence, we aim to deliver comprehensive, indigenous solutions for data center infrastructure and enterprise computing,” said Mr. Satheesh Vasireddy, Chief Revenue Officer, Exatron Servers Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

Exatron, a proud contributor to the Make in India initiative, combines Indian innovation with global standards, ensuring reliability and affordability for its customers.



Iris Global: A Trusted Partner in ICT Distribution

Iris Global, a distributor of choice for leading global ICT brands, operates through offices in

23 cities and delivers solutions to over 19,000 pin codes across India. Recently, Iris was honored with the “Most Trusted” and “Top VAD of India” awards, further cementing its reputation in the industry.

Ms. Neena Vats, Vice President of Iris Global

“With Exatron’s proven products, our channel partners will have the tools to meet the growing demands of IT infrastructure projects in India,” said Ms. Neena Vats, Vice President of Iris Global.

Mr. Deepak Manjhi, Product Manager at Iris Global

Mr. Deepak Manjhi, Product Manager at Iris Global added, “This partnership aligns with our goal to expand in the large enterprise, government data center, and MSME segments. Exatron’s offerings will help us penetrate deeper into these markets.”

Aiming for Rs 100 Crore: Strengthening India’s IT Ecosystem

Exatron projects Rs 60 crore in revenue for the current fiscal year and aims to surpass Rs 100 crore in the next fiscal year through this partnership. The collaboration leverages Iris Global’s vast distribution capabilities to bring Exatron’s advanced solutions to enterprise and government clients across India.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD of Iris Global, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Exatron’s robust data center solutions and collaborations with technology leaders like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Intel position them as a game-changer in IT transformation. Their products will empower our partners to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, defense, and government

more effectively.”

Looking Forward

This partnership exemplifies Iris Global’s dedication to fostering innovation and driving India’s digital growth. With Iris’s extensive expertise and Exatron’s cutting-edge offerings, both companies are set to redefine IT solutions delivery across the country.

“Our partnership with Iris Global perfectly aligns with our vision to drive growth and empower Indian enterprises through world-class, indigenous IT solutions,” Satheesh Vasireddy concluded.

