Iris Global partners Uniline Energy for Rs 200 crore national distribution alliance in power solutions

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Iris Global Services has entered into a strategic nationwide distribution partnership with Uniline Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of mission-critical power solutions.

The alliance targets a business milestone of Rs 200 crore while significantly expanding Uniline’s reach across India.

Established in 1989, Uniline Energy Systems is a recognized leader in power conditioning, offering a wide portfolio including UPS systems, inverters, and solar power solutions. With manufacturing facilities in Delhi and Parwanoo, and strong deployments across banking, defence, healthcare, telecom, and infrastructure sectors, Uniline brings over three decades of proven engineering excellence.

Under this partnership, Iris Global will leverage its expansive distribution network covering over 19,000 pin codes and a robust ecosystem of 10,000+ partners. A key advantage for Uniline lies in Iris’s established due diligence across its partner network—ensuring faster onboarding, reduced risk, and immediate alignment with credible and project-ready partners, including both existing and newly onboarded channels.

Further strengthening this ecosystem, Iris Global enables structured credit facilitation through aligned NBFC partnerships. This empowers partners with improved liquidity and financial flexibility to execute large-scale government and enterprise projects, accelerating order conversion and project execution for Uniline.

Dr. R.K. Bansal, Founder & Managing Director, Uniline Energy Systems

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. R.K. Bansal, Founder & Managing Director, Uniline Energy Systems said, “We are excited to appoint Iris Global as our national distributor. Their strong partner base, combined with due diligence and financial enablement, provides a powerful platform for rapid expansion.”

Uniline recorded over 22% growth in the last financial year, driven by telecom, IT, and surveillance sectors, including deployments of advanced lithium-ion battery-based UPS systems for critical applications.

As part of its forward-looking growth strategy, Uniline is making significant investments in indigenous lithium-ion battery-based UPS manufacturing, aligning with one of the fastest-growing trends in the power solutions industry.

This strategic backward integration positions Uniline among a select group of Indian OEMs with in-house capabilities in advanced energy storage systems. It will play a key role in scaling deployments across Tier B and C cities, townships, and emerging infrastructure hubs where demand for reliable power backup is rapidly increasing. With its own manufacturing base, Uniline gains a distinct advantage in faster production, cost efficiency, and adherence to stringent project timelines—critical for government and large enterprise orders.

The company is also expanding its national footprint with upcoming offices and service centres in Goa, Bhubaneswar, and Jammu, strengthening its reach across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services added, “India’s fast-evolving digital infrastructure demands reliable and scalable power solutions. Our partnership with Uniline Energy combines strong manufacturing with deep distribution, partner trust, and financial enablement—ensuring seamless execution across critical sectors.”

The alliance is expected to drive a 75% growth trajectory for Uniline this fiscal, positioning both companies to deliver robust, locally engineered power solutions that support India’s expanding digital and infrastructure ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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