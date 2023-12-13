Iris Global organizes Sales Training Program at Hanoi Vietnam on a Cruise

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services, India’s most preferred IT Distribution, had recently organized its Sales Training Program for their Pan India Team at Hanoi, Vietnam in the month of October 2023.

Iris’s principal OEMs – HP. LG, RoomBR, Acer and APC along with 2 channel financing companies – Incred and U Gro addressed the program that was attended by Iris’s Sales & Product Team cross country.

More than 50 delegates participated in this 4 day Sales Training Program, with a focus to grow the business of each brand. Iris’s key brands like – HP Dell and Acer showed the way by letting Iris Sales team know and learn new technology they are bringing in.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.

“We find these training programs very motivating & educational. Our Sales Teams get re- energized with new ideas & knowledge. We appreciate the participation of our Vendors that brings immense value in these training sessions,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.

The meet also helped reviewing business highs and lows and advised actions appropriately.

The 4 day Training program was highlighted by Iris’s hi flying performers who shared their success stories across various brands. They also shared business figures. The program inculcated team on business rightfulness and on how business hygiene be met and maintained.

The event concluded with Team learning on how to bring in more opportunities with Iris’s ever growing clan of partners. The Team also must explore opportunities among existing ones, so that OEMs can engage closely and help close deals.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services

“This platform helps our Team to interact with the OEMs, it helps building mutual confidence with each coming to know of the other, they work closely to take things forward and close deals,” said Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services.

The Program beside was filled with various activities sightseeing and hiking thru 4 days of close engagement with Partners, Disty, and Vendors.

Iris’s Sales team along with all OEM personnel enjoyed various outdoor activities, excursions and a rich holistic rejuvenation.

“I am happy the program shall encourage our team to perform better and grow their numbers. It’s an initiative to help them become market resilient and explore more opportunities with existing partners and bring in new ones,” Mr. Krishen concluded.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global Services

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.